The Fourth of July Family Blast at the El Dorado County fairgrounds | Need to Know

Here's everything you need to know to catch the fireworks at the fairgrounds.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — The El Dorado County Fair & Event Center has their Fourth of July plans set in stone as they get ready for the big day.

The fairgrounds is planning on a fireworks show and carnival at its Annual Fourth of July Family Blast. They're encouraging people to bring along their propane grills, footballs, and dancing shoes for the event.

Once the sky gets dark, the fireworks show will start. Gates open at 4 p.m. on July 4, but there'll be plenty to do while you wait for the show.

Live music will run from 6 to 10 p.m. and a carnival will be up and running onsite. Kids activities will include hay mazes and some free contests and games. A $20 unlimited ride wristband for the carnival will also be available for purchase.

However, there will be some other costs involved if you choose to head over for the festivities. Below are the current fees for admission:

$10 parking in the tiers

$5 per person (walk-in at the gate) • Kids 6 and under are free!

$30 per carload—includes parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to 6 people

$75 for RV's—includes overnight parking on the grounds and gate admission for up to 6 people

Food and drink will also be available for purchase.

For more information, click HERE.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.