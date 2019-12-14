ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove police and Consumes firefighters are using their days off to wrap up toys for their annual toy giveaway on Dec. 14.

The first responders have a warehouse filled with toys that they'll be giving away to more than 200 children.

“We are going to be delivering toys to area children within the city of Elk Grove all the way down to Sacramento County just above Galt. We’re going to have police and firefighter vehicles loaded with presents,” said Officer Kris Packwood with the Elk Grove Police Department.

READ MORE:

"The toys come from our community," Public Education Officer Laurel Schamber said. "It is completely driven. We start out with our Santa and Sirens Parade where people bring out toys and put them in our hayride. We could not do this toy drive without our community.”

The agencies are delivering toys to families that were registered with the departments in November.

Chris Thomas is talking to police and firefighters who are not stopping with toys this year. He will have a look at how they are working to take care of the entire family this holiday season on Late News Tonight at 11.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY,

DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: Family puts up dozens of Christmas trees for a good holiday cause