Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova to host modified fireworks shows

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all but the city of Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova community have canceled their fireworks show.

ELK GROVE, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing guidelines that followed resulted in the cancellation of multiple major Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Sacramento region.

But two communities have decided to keep the celebration going with modifications to celebrate Independence Day.

Elk Grove Salute the Red, White and Blue

The city of Elk Grove is going to host its 24th annual Fourth of July fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, but you can't get up close to see it unless you sit close to your TV.

The Elk Grove Salute the Red White and Blue firework show will be visible from the sky and television screens across the Sacramento region via ABC10 with a soundtrack available through 93.7 The River.

Elk Grove decided that with the coronavirus pandemic, it would promote people "celebrating in place" and not disclose the location of the fireworks, so people do not gather.

Drive-in Fireworks Show

Since the traditional Fourth of July parade and festival were canceled for the Rancho Cordova community, the community council decided to put on a drive-in style show.

Members of the same household are encouraged to drive to and park in parking lots with a good line of sight to the fireworks show coming from Kilgore Road.

The community council said certain businesses that are supporting the show will have their parking lots available starting at 7 p.m. and the lots are on Prospect Park Drive between International Drive and White Rock Road.

The actual fireworks show is to begin at 9:45 p.m.

The council said it discourages any gatherings outside of the vehicle.

