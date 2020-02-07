Elk Grove, Rancho Cordova to host modified fireworks shows

ELK GROVE, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing guidelines that followed resulted in the cancellation of multiple major Fourth of July fireworks shows in the Sacramento region.
But two communities have decided to keep the celebration going with modifications to celebrate Independence Day.
Elk Grove Salute the Red, White and Blue
The city of Elk Grove is going to host its 24th annual Fourth of July fireworks show at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, but you can't get up close to see it unless you sit close to your TV.
The Elk Grove Salute the Red White and Blue firework show will be visible from the sky and television screens across the Sacramento region via ABC10 with a soundtrack available through 93.7 The River.
Elk Grove decided that with the coronavirus pandemic, it would promote people "celebrating in place" and not disclose the location of the fireworks, so people do not gather.
Drive-in Fireworks Show
Since the traditional Fourth of July parade and festival were canceled for the Rancho Cordova community, the community council decided to put on a drive-in style show.
Members of the same household are encouraged to drive to and park in parking lots with a good line of sight to the fireworks show coming from Kilgore Road.
The community council said certain businesses that are supporting the show will have their parking lots available starting at 7 p.m. and the lots are on Prospect Park Drive between International Drive and White Rock Road.
The actual fireworks show is to begin at 9:45 p.m.
The council said it discourages any gatherings outside of the vehicle.
RELATED:
- Sacramento has reached coronavirus 'tipping point,' health officials warn residents to stay home July 4th
- Why are so many people lighting off fireworks this year?
- Sacramento Fourth of July restrictions and enforcement plans amid coronavirus
- Where to watch July 4th fireworks on TV, online this year
- Sac Metro Fire touts best safety tips as July 4th firework sales start with early boom
- California firework stands will be open with social distancing
- Sparklers are still dangerous: How to keep your kids safe on July 4th
- Why do we have fireworks on the 4th of July?
FOR THE LATEST CORONAVIRUS NEWS,
DOWNLOAD OUR APP:
►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter