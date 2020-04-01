SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Epiphany is known by several different names, including El Día de Los Reyes Magos and Three Kings' Day. The Jan. 6 holiday celebrates the three kings who each gave a gift to the baby Jesus. Here is what you need to know about the holiday and how you can celebrate it.

History

Epiphany celebrates the biblical adoration of the baby Jesus by the Three Kings, also referred to as the Three Wise Men or Magi. According to the Gospel of Matthew, one king offered gold, and another offered frankincense to the baby Jesus, symbolizing Jesus’ royal standing and divine nature. The third king offered myrrh, which was often used to embalm corpses, as a symbol of Jesus’ mortality.

Traditions

Gifts: Gift-giving is a special part of Three Kings’ Day and a way to celebrate the gifts given to the baby Jesus in the Bible. Children place their old shoes out before going to bed the night of Jan. 5, and in the morning, the shoes are filled with toys and gifts from the Three Kings.

A large, delicious meal: No holiday is complete without a huge meal, prepared for family and friends. Three Kings’ Day is no exception. Good dishes to make include a marinated pork roast, tamales, and Abuelita brand hot chocolate.

Celebration: Celebrations of Three Kings’ Day vary across the globe. Some communities host parades, while Disneyland puts on a three-day celebration. In Sacramento, there are a few Three Kings’ Day celebrations, with larger celebrations happening across California.

Rosca de Reyes (Three Kings Bread): Rosca de Reyes is a traditional holiday bread made especially for Three Kings’ Day. The bread is round in shape as a symbol of a king’s crown. Baked within the folds of bread is a clay or porcelain baby Jesus figurine. Whoever finds the toy must then host a party for everyone on Día de la Candelaria, or the Day of the Candles, Feb. 2. Check out this recipe to make this delicious sweet bread on your own.

READ MORE:

Where to buy Rosca de Reyes in Sacramento

La Esperanza Bakery: 5044 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, Ca. 95820

La Superior Mercados: Multiple locations

Las Americas Carniceria y Panaderia:10319 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, Ca. 95670

Epiphany events

Bethany Presbyterian Church's Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos

The Bethany Presbyterian Church is celebrating Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos for its service. The church is giving out Rosca de Reyes for attendees.

The church is also giving out small gifts for children of all ages.

When. Jan. 5

Cost: Free

Where: Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5625 24th St, Sacramento, CA 95822

Three Kings' Day Party / Día de los Reyes Magos Fiesta

Peralta Hacienda Historical Park is hosting a free Three Kings Day Party. Free Rosca de Reyes, Mexican hot chocolate would be available.

When: Jan. 11 from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Where: Peralta Hacienda Historical Park, 2465 34th Avenue Oakland, CA 94601

Three Kings' Day at Disney California Adventure Park

Disneyland is celebrating the three kings from Jan. 3. to Jan 6 that will feature Latin American traditions.

When: Jan. 3 to Jan. 6

Cost: Single-day prices vary, two-day passes from $112.50 per day, three-day passes from $100, four-day passes from $81.25 and five-day passes from $68.

Where: Paradise Gardens Park, Disney California Adventure Park, 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim Ca.

El Día de Los Tres Reyes Magos

Rosca De Reyes, papel picado crafts, performances and the Three Kings themselves will make an appearance at the Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose.

When: Jan. 11 to Jan. 12

Cost:

Adults and children: $15

Senior (60 and older): $14

Infant (under 1 year): Free

Where: Children's Discovery Museum of San Jose, 180 Woz Way, San Jose, CA 95110

