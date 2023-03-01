3 Kings' Day 2023 | Everything you need to know about 'Día de los Reyes Magos'

Jan. 6 for Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans and Christians marks the start of 3 Kings' Day, in observance of the kings who showered baby Jesus with gifts.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Epiphany is a holiday celebrated by cultures across the globe, including Roman Catholics, Lutherans, Anglicans and Christians, and centers on one of the first stories in baby Jesus' life.

Many people know the Jan. 6 celebration as El Día de Los Reyes Magos and Three Kings' Day. Here's what you need to know about the day.

History

Epiphany celebrates the biblical adoration of baby Jesus by the Three Kings, also referred to as the Three Wise Men or Magi. The Three Kings were said to have journeyed toward baby Jesus by following the star leading to the small town of Bethlehem.

According to the Gospel of Matthew, one king offered gold, and another offered frankincense to the baby Jesus, symbolizing Jesus’ royal standing and divine nature. The third king offered myrrh, which was often used to embalm corpses, as a symbol of Jesus’ mortality.

Traditions

Gifts: Gift-giving plays a special part of Three Kings’ Day, and a unique way to celebrate the gifts given to the baby Jesus in the Bible. Children place their old shoes outside their room before going to bed the night of Jan. 5.

In the morning, the shoes are filled with toys and gifts from the Three Kings.

A large, delicious meal: Good dishes to make on Jan. 6 include a marinated pork roast, tamales and Abuelita brand hot chocolate.

Celebration: Celebrations of Three Kings’ Day vary across the globe. Some communities host parades, while Disneyland puts on a three-day celebration. In Sacramento, there are Three Kings’ Day celebrations, with larger celebrations happening across California.

Rosca de Reyes (Three Kings Bread): Rosca de Reyes is a traditional holiday bread made especially for Three Kings’ Day. The bread is round in shape as a symbol of a king’s crown. Baked within the folds of bread is a clay or porcelain baby Jesus figurine. Whoever finds the toy must then host a party for everyone on Día de la Candelaria, or the Day of the Candles, Feb. 2.

Check out this recipe to make this delicious sweet bread on your own.

Where to buy Rosca de Reyes in Sacramento

La Esperanza Bakery: 5044 Franklin Blvd, Sacramento, Ca. 95820

La Superior Mercados: Multiple locations

Las Americas Carniceria y Panaderia: 10319 Folsom Blvd, Rancho Cordova, Ca. 95670

Epiphany events

Three Kings Day - Paradise Gardens Park, Disneyland

Jan. 2 - 8 / 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Commemorate the close of the holiday season with this special celebration that pays homage to the 3 Wise Men’s visit to the nativity—featuring traditional décor and a photo opportunity.

Jan. 8 / 10:20 a.m.

Today’s service will be an abbreviated one, concluding around 11 a.m. for the important congregation planning meeting and workshop with the Presbyterian Foundation. A free lunch will be served starting 11 a.m.

Jan. 7 / 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Our latest annual Three Kings Day Fiesta and celebrates the opening of Youth Making History, a new outdoor exhibition about Oakland youth! Expect an afternoon of family fun, art-making for kids, story time for all and traditional "Rosca de Reyes" cake and hot chocolate for everyone.

