Where to watch fireworks: List of firework shows throughout Northern California

Are you itching to see fireworks in person this year? Many cities throughout the Sacramento region have added live firework shows.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After many coronavirus restrictions were lifted in California, several towns decided to reignite their fireworks shows and Fourth of July events in 2021.

From Vacaville to South Lake Tahoe and from Modesto to Roseville, there are plenty of events in the Sacramento region for people to celebrate Independence Day.

For people who want to stay at home but still want to watch fireworks, ABC10 will be airing the 'Salute to the Red, White and Blue' in Elk Grove starting at 9:30 p.m.

Fourth of July Events

Click the links below for more information about when the events start and are located.





Fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could be increased threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and misused “safe and sane” fireworks.

To celebrate July Fourth safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.

Reporting illegal fireworks

The best way to report illegal fireworks in California is through the NAIL 'EM app, allowing people to send exact locations and even take a picture or record audio of the violation.

Some cities and counties also have phone numbers or emails people can use to report illegal fireworks:

City of Sacramento - 916-808-3473

Sacramento County - 916-874-5115

City of Folsom - 916-355-7231

City of Elk Grove - fireworks@elkgrovepd.org

Rancho Cordova - 916-362-5115

Citrus Heights - 916-727-5500

Galt - 209-366-7000

