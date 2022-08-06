Fireworks show: Fourth On The Field in West Sacramento brings back ballpark event

The fireworks show is set to start at 9:30 p.m. on the Fourth of July during the 'Fourth On The Field' event at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The upcoming 'Fourth On The Field' fireworks show in West Sacramento's Sutter Health Park is bringing back its original remix format.

Event spokesperson Brittney Nizuk described the event as "an old school block party with a twist," and said it would go "back to its roots" in following the 2021 Fourth of July celebration.

While the fireworks show starts at 9:30 pm., other things at the ballpark you can check out include:

19 food trucks

Live music

'Down on the Farms' kids area

Contests

Fourth On The Field is also offering tickets for guests over 21 to check out two different bars.

Nizuk said guests looking to claim the best spots on the ballpark field should show up at the gates right when they open at 6:30 p.m. on July 4.

July Fourth fireworks safety

If you choose to celebrate Independence Day at home and bypass the parades and public events, you should read up on any local ordinances in your city or county before buying any fireworks. Fireworks are illegal in certain areas of the state due to serious injuries and millions in property loss from fireworks-sparked wildfires.

California is dealing with dry vegetation from years of drought and a lack of rain, which means dry grass and vegetation could increase threats for fires. According to the Office of the State Fire Marshal, an average of 18,000 fires are started every year by fireworks, both illegal ones and “safe and sane” fireworks” used improperly.

To celebrate the Fourth of July safely, the Office of the State Fire Marshal says you should only use fireworks outdoors, but never near dry gas or other flammable materials. It’s also recommended to keep a bucket of water and a hose nearby when using fireworks.

Regardless of where you go in California, using fireworks that explode, leave the ground or move about the ground uncontrollably is illegal. These fireworks include skyrockets, bottle rockets, and roman candles. Anyone caught with illegal fireworks could face fines or even arrest.

All legal fireworks include the “Safe and Sane” logo from the California State Fire Marshal on them. If you are not sure if your fireworks are legal, you can contact your nearest Cal Fire facility or local fire station.