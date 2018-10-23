This Halloween, you can bet there will be a skirmish over Fortnite costumes. There are many ideas to inspire you, from classic camo looks to funky and fresh outfits.

Don't lag: you'll want in on the action. Check out our list of the best Fortnite costume ideas!

fortnite-outfit-default7-398x326_1540340679515.jpg
Fortnite Default Skin

Default skin

No skin, no problem. Go back to basics with this classic costume.

What you’ll need: camo pants, a dark-green or black tank top, dog tags

fortnite-outfit-sun-tan-specialist-full (2)_1540340683894.jpg.jpg
Fortnite Sun Tan Specialist

Sun Tan Specialist/Sun Strider

Keep the summer vibes going with this Cali-cool costume.

What you’ll need: red shorts, red fanny-pack, tank top, flip-flops, shades, whistle

fortnite-outfit-skull-ranger_1540340681909.jpg
Fortnite Skull Ranger

Skull Ranger/Skull Trooper

Got a bone to pick? Stay spooky with this simple costume idea.

What you’ll need: skeleton body suit, face paint

fortnite-outfit-triple-threat-full-398x416_1540340684181.jpg
Fortnite Triple Threat

Triple Threat/Jumpshot

This costume is a slam dunk: it’s simple and fun and doesn't require too much work. You're guaranteed to look like a baller.

What you’ll need: a red basketball jersey, backwards cap, armband, gym socks, sneakers

ninjagrafic_1540340686989.jpg
Ninja graphic

Ninja

Dress up as the talented Fortnite streamer, Ninja, for a subtle, but recognizable costume. Only true fans will understand.

What you’ll need: blue-green hairspray or hair dye, a yellow headband.

fortnite-outfit-funk-ops_1540340679814.jpg
Fortnite Funk Ops

Funk Ops/Sparkle Specialist

With this costume, it will be your time to shine!

What you’ll need: sparkled shirt, chrome/shiny pants, funky shades, a disco attitude.

Consumable_bush_1540338503862.png
Fortnite bush

A bush

The best camouflage = the best costume.

What you’ll need: many, many leaves.

fortnite-outfit-jack-gourdon_1540340681724.jpg
Fortnite Jack Gourdon

Jack Gourdon

Go all out with this explosion of pumpkins. There's nothing that screams Halloween quite like a pumpkin head!

What you’ll need: pumpkin head/mask, orange tie, pumpkin suit

fortnite-the-reaper-skin_1540338503701.jpg
Fornite Reaper skin

The Reaper

If you want a good two-for-one, you can dress as this Fortnite skin and at the same time channel your inner John Wick. Don't forget the pencil!

What you’ll need: a black suit, black hairspray, black facial hair

Bonus

Add angel wings or back bling to any costume for a customized look. You can also grab an umbrella and glide into the festive spirit with ease.

© 2018 KXTV