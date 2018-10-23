This Halloween, you can bet there will be a skirmish over Fortnite costumes. There are many ideas to inspire you, from classic camo looks to funky and fresh outfits.
Don't lag: you'll want in on the action. Check out our list of the best Fortnite costume ideas!
Default skin
No skin, no problem. Go back to basics with this classic costume.
What you’ll need: camo pants, a dark-green or black tank top, dog tags
Sun Tan Specialist/Sun Strider
Keep the summer vibes going with this Cali-cool costume.
What you’ll need: red shorts, red fanny-pack, tank top, flip-flops, shades, whistle
Skull Ranger/Skull Trooper
Got a bone to pick? Stay spooky with this simple costume idea.
What you’ll need: skeleton body suit, face paint
Triple Threat/Jumpshot
This costume is a slam dunk: it’s simple and fun and doesn't require too much work. You're guaranteed to look like a baller.
What you’ll need: a red basketball jersey, backwards cap, armband, gym socks, sneakers
Ninja
Dress up as the talented Fortnite streamer, Ninja, for a subtle, but recognizable costume. Only true fans will understand.
What you’ll need: blue-green hairspray or hair dye, a yellow headband.
Funk Ops/Sparkle Specialist
With this costume, it will be your time to shine!
What you’ll need: sparkled shirt, chrome/shiny pants, funky shades, a disco attitude.
A bush
The best camouflage = the best costume.
What you’ll need: many, many leaves.
Jack Gourdon
Go all out with this explosion of pumpkins. There's nothing that screams Halloween quite like a pumpkin head!
What you’ll need: pumpkin head/mask, orange tie, pumpkin suit
The Reaper
If you want a good two-for-one, you can dress as this Fortnite skin and at the same time channel your inner John Wick. Don't forget the pencil!
What you’ll need: a black suit, black hairspray, black facial hair
Bonus
Add angel wings or back bling to any costume for a customized look. You can also grab an umbrella and glide into the festive spirit with ease.