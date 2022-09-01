Freeform announces '31 Nights of Halloween' schedule

LOS ANGELES — Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule has arrived.
The spooky season kicks off on Saturday, Oct. 1 with "Edward Scissorhands" and "Beetlejuice," continuing with "Hocus Pocus" on Monday, Oct. 31.
On Sunday, Oct. 9, "Get Out," "Halloween (2018)" and "A Quiet Place" make their Freeform premieres.
The Halloween classic "Hocus Pocus" will air at least 13 times this October on Freeform.
More popular than ever, the original Sanderson Sisters will return for "Hocus Pocus 2" later this month. Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy have reprised their roles in the long-awaited sequel that begins streaming Friday, Sept. 30 on Disney+.
"Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we’re BACK!" Midler tweeted.
Here's the complete Freeform's 31 Night's of Halloween schedule for 2022:
Saturday, Oct. 1
- 7:00a/6:00c - Edward Scissorhands
- 9:10a/8:10c - The Witches (1990)
- 11:20a/10:20c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 1:25p/10:20c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 3:05p/2:05c - Hotel Transylvania
- 5:10p/4:10c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 7:15p/6:15c - Hocus Pocus
- 9:25p/8:25c - Beetlejuice
- 11:30p/10:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
Sunday, Oct. 2
- 7:00a/6:00c - The Witches (1990)
- 9:10a/8:10c - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 10:10a/9:10c - Halloweentown
- 12:15p/11:15c - Hotel Transylvania
- 2:20p/1:20c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 4:25p/3:25c - Maleficent
- 6:30p/5:30c - Beetlejuice
- 8:35p/7:35c - Hocus Pocus
- 10:45p/9:45c - Ghostbusters (2016)
Monday, Oct. 3
- 1:00p/12:00c - Freeform Premiere Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1992)
- 3:00p/2:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30p/4:30c - Ghostbusters II
- 8:00p/7:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 4
- 11:30a/10:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:00p/1:00c - Ghostbusters II
- 4:30p/3:30c - Edward Scissorhands
- 7:00p/6:00c - Maleficent
- 9:00p/8:00c - Hocus Pocus
- 12:00a/11:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
Wednesday, Oct. 5
- 12:00p/11:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 2:00p/1:00c - Madagascar
- 4:00p/3:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 6:00p/5:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 8:00p/7:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 6
- 11:00a/10:00c - Madagascar
- 1:00p/12:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 3:00p/2:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:00p/4:00c - Shrek Forever After
- 7:00p/6:00c - Halloweentown
- 9:00p/8:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Friday, Oct. 7
- 10:30a/9:30c - Scared Shrekless
- 11:00a/10:00c - Shrek Forever After
- 1:00p/12:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
Saturday, Oct. 8
- 7:00a/6:00c - Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic
- 8:00a/7:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 10:00a/9:00c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:05a/11:05c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:35p/1:35c - Ghostbusters II
- 5:05p/4:05c - Beetlejuice
- 7:10p/6:10c - Hocus Pocus
- 9:20p/8:20c - Maleficent
- 11:25p/10:25c - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Sunday, Oct. 9
- 7:00a/6:00c - Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins
- 7:30a/6:30c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 9:35a/8:35c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:05a/11:05c - Ghostbusters II
- 2:40p/1:40c - Beetlejuice
- 4:45p/3:45c - Hocus Pocus
- 6:55p/5:55c - Freeform Premiere Get Out
- 9:25p/8:25c - Freeform Premiere Halloween (2018)
- 11:55p/10:55c - Freeform Premiere A Quiet Place
Monday, Oct. 10
- 11:30a/10:30c - A Quiet Place
- 1:40p/12:40c - Get Out
- 4:15p/3:15c - Halloween (2018)
- 6:50p/5:50c - Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day
- 9:25p/8:25c - Freeform Premiere Happy Death Day 2U
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 11
- 12:30p/11:30c - Maleficent
- 2:30p/1:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 5:00p/4:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 12
- 10:30a/9:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 1:00p/12:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 3:00p/2:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:00p/4:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 8:00p/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 13
- 10:30p/9:30c - Frankenweenie (2012)
- 12:30p/11:30c - Edward Scissorhands
- 3:00p/2:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 6:00p/5:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 7:30p/6:30c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 9:00p/8:00c - Beetlejuice
- 12:00a/11:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
Friday, Oct. 14
- 10:30a/9:30c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 1:30p/12:00c - 5:00p/4:00c - Family Guy
- 5:00p/4:00c - Beetlejuice
- 7:00p/6:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c - 2:00a/1:00c - Family Guy
Saturday, Oct. 15
- 7:00a/6:00c - Hook
- 10:15a/9:15c - How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 12:25p/11:25c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2:25p/1:25c - Toy Story of TERROR!
- 2:55p/1:55c - Scared Shrekless
- 3:25p/2:25c - Shrek Forever After
- 5:30p/4:30c - Hocus Pocus
- 7:40p/6:40c - Hotel Transylvania
- 9:45p/8:45c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 11:50p/10:50c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
Sunday, Oct. 16
- 7:00a/6:00c - How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10a/8:10c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 10:45a/9:45c - Scared Shrekless
- 11:15a/10:15c - Shrek Forever After
- 1:20p/12:20c - Hotel Transylvania
- 3:25p/2:25c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 5:30p/4:30c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 7:40p/6:40c - Hocus Pocus
- 9:50p/8:50c - Maleficent
- 11:55p/10:55c - The Witches
Monday, Oct. 17
- 12:00p/11:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 2:30p/1:30c - Ghostbusters II
- 5:05p/4:05c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 7:10p/6:10c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 8:50p/7:50c - Hocus Pocus
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 18
- 10:30a/9:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:00p/12:00c - Ghostbusters II
- 3:30p/2:30c - Fright Night (2011)
- 6:00p/5:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 9:00p/8:00c - Beetlejuice
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 19
- 10:30a/9:30c - Fright Night (2011)
- 1:00p/12:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 4:00p/3:00c - Maleficent
- 6:00p/5:00c - Beetlejuice
- 8:00p/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 20
- 11:00a/10:00c - The Witches (1990)
- 1:00p/12:00c - Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb
- 3:00p/2:00c - Halloweentown
- 5:00p/4:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Witches (1990)
Friday, Oct. 21
- 10:30a/9:30c - 5:00p/4:00c - Family Guy
- 5:00p/4:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:00p/8:00c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Saturday, Oct. 22
- 7:00a/6:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
- 9:00a/8:00c - Maleficent
- 11:00a/10:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:30p/12:30c - Ghostbusters II
- 4:00p/3:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 7:15p/6:15c - Beetlejuice
- 9:20p/8:20c - Hocus Pocus
- 11:30p/10:30c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
Sunday, Oct. 23
- 7:00a/6:00c - The House with a Clock in its Walls
- 9:30a/8:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 12:00p/11:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 3:10p/2:10c - Beetlejuice
- 5:15p/4:15c - Hocus Pocus
- 7:25p/6:25c - Monsters, Inc.
- 9:30p/8:30c - Monsters University
- 12:00a/11:00c - Shrek Forever After
Monday, Oct. 24
- 12:00p/11:00c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 2:00p/1:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 5:00p/4:00c - Shrek Forever After
- 7:00p/6:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 9:00p/8:00c - Maleficent
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Tuesday, Oct. 25
- 10:30a/9:30c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 12:00p/11:00c - Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
- 3:00p/2:00c - Halloweentown
- 5:00p/4:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 9:00p/8:00c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Wednesday, Oct. 26
- 12:00p/11:00c - Halloweentown II: Kalabar's Revenge
- 2:00p/1:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 4:00p/3:00c - Hotel Transylvania 2
- 6:00p/5:00c - Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
- 8:00p/7:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
Thursday, Oct. 27
- 11:00a/10:00c - Ready or Not
- 1:00p/12:00c - Maleficent
- 3:00p/2:00c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 5:30p/4:30c - Ghostbusters II
- 8:00p/7:00c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 12:00a/11:00c - Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Friday, Oct. 28
- 10:30a/9:30c - Ghostbusters (2016)
- 1:30p/12:30c - 11:00p/10:00c - Family Guy
- 12:00a/11:00c - 2:00a/1:00c - The Office
Saturday, Oct. 29
- 7:00a/6:00c - How to Train Your Dragon 2
- 9:10a/8:10c - Edward Scissorhands
- 11:40a/10:40c - Frankenweenie (2012)
- 1:40p/12:40c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 3:35p/2:35c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 5:40p/4:40c - Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
- 7:20p/6:20c - Hotel Transylvania
- 9:25p/8:25c - Hocus Pocus
- 11:35p/10:35c - Ghostbusters II
Sunday, Oct. 30
- 7:00a/6:00c - The Witches (1990)
- 9:05a/8:05c - Tim Burton's Corpse Bride
- 10:45p/9:45c - Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween
- 12:50p/11:50c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 2:55p/1:55c - Hotel Transylvania
- 5:00p/4:00c - Beetlejuice
- 7:05p/6:05c - Hocus Pocus
- 9:15p/8:15c - Maleficent
- 11:20p/10:20c - Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Monday, Oct. 31
- 10:30p/9:30c - Ghostbusters (1984)
- 1:00p/12:00c - The Haunted Mansion (2003)
- 3:00p/2:00c - Beetlejuice
- 5:00p/4:00c - Maleficent
- 7:00p/6:00c - Hotel Transylvania
- 9:00p/8:00c - Hocus Pocus
- 12:00a/11:00c - The Simpsons: Treehouse of Horror Episodes
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.