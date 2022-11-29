Giving Tuesday lends way to help the Meadowview Family Resource Center

"A lot of the families that we care for are needing a little bit of extra help this time of year," said Todd Koolakain.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Giving Tuesday, people have the opportunity to make a difference for some of the most underserved families in South Sacramento.

That includes resources like the Meadowview Family Resource Center, which depends heavily on donations.

Coming off the pandemic in addition to inflation, the holidays are affecting a number of South Sacramento families in need.

"A lot of the families that we care for are needing a little bit of extra help this time of year, and now more than ever because of just how expensive everything is for everything," said Todd Koolakain, the director of philanthropy with the Sacramento Children's Home

Their Meadowview Family Resource Center off Florin Road provides services for about 300 families on any given month.

"The great thing about the FRC (Family Resource Center) is that we serve families who are definitely in need of child abuse and prevention mechanisms that will prevent them from having different types of constructs with their family," said Shannon Griffin, program manager with Meadowview Family Resource Center.

They also help out with diapers, clothing and even gifts for the holidays.

They say all donations are especially impactful because the nonprofit has seen a decline in donations since the pandemic.

"We use donated dollars to support the important programs and services that we provide to the community. And so, what a great way to use a day like Giving Tuesday to give back and support the local community and the high need in, certainly, some of the families that we serve in the South Sac area," said Koolakain.

The more funds made available, the better they can benefit the entire area.

"Letting families know that their need is not a hindrance and that even though they need some things, don't feel ashamed to come and reach out because that's what we're here for. We're here for them to be served," said Griffin.

The non-profit says every single donation counts. You can donate to any of the several Sacramento Children's Home locations at www.kidshome.org/donate. Or if you are in need of help, you can call 916-394-6300.

