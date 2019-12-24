CALIFORNIA, USA — If you forget something for Christmas dinner, you might have a hard time finding a grocery store with holiday hours for a last-minute trip.

Starting on Christmas Eve, your options will start winding down. Unlike Thanksgiving, a lot of stores will close early on Christmas Eve and stay closed through Christmas.

If you're in a pinch, here's where to make your last-minute dash.

Christmas Eve Holiday Hours

1. FoodMaxx – open until 7 p.m.

2. Whole Foods – open until 6 p.m.

3. WinCo Foods – open until 6 p.m.

4. Raley’s – open til 7 p.m.

5. Save Mart- open until 7 p.m.

6. Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market - Stores will be open until 6 p.m.

7. 99 Ranch Market - Stores in Northern California, Oregon, and Washington will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

8. Safeway - Each store might vary, but many Safeways in Northern California will be closing at 7 p.m. For an exact time and location near you, click HERE.

Closed on Christmas

1. Save Mart

2. FoodMaxx

3. WinCo Foods

4. Whole Foods

5. Smart and Final

6. Raley’s

7. Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market

Open on Christmas

*This list is not exhaustive

Safeway was one of the only grocery stores with openings on Christmas Day, but those open stores vary from city to city. To find one near you, click HERE.

1. Safeway

Each location might vary, but here are some stores that will be open in the area:

Sacramento

Arden Way

19th Street

Del Paso Road

Elk Horn Blvd

Elk Grove-Florin Rd

Roseville

Pleasant Grove Blvd

Sierra College Blvd

Stockton

Pacific Avenue

Modesto

McHenry Avenue

2. 99 Ranch Market

99 Ranch Market will not be impacted at all by the Christmas holiday and will have regular hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

