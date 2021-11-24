What grocery stores are open for business on Thanksgiving 2021?

Here are the holiday hours for the grocery stores open on Thanksgiving, and which ones are closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday rush sometimes makes us forget some of the great essentials necessary for a Thanksgiving dinner, but plenty of grocery stores and locations plan on staying open for limited hours on Thursday.

Raley's, Savemart, Winco, Safeway and other stores recently released their holiday hours for this year's Thanksgiving — with many closing early for evening festivities.

Some bigger names like Walmart, Target and Trader Joe's won't be opening their doors this year, but many other grocery options will be available if you have to make a run.

Whether you live in Stockton, Modesto or Sacramento, you likely have one of these grocers near you. Here's where to go for any last minute trips on Thanksgiving.

Raley's

Raley's holiday hours for Thanksgiving will be from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. For anyone placing a pickup order, the store will go from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Winco

The supermarket is set to close by 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday. For last minute shopping on Thanksgiving, Winco says on its website, please be at checkout by 2:30 p.m.

Whole Foods

For Whole Foods' holiday hours, they will open at 7 a.m. and close at 3 p.m. for their Folsom, Roseville, and Sacramento locations.

Save Mart

All Save Mart locations will close at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and reopen at their regular time on Friday.

FoodMaxx

Holiday hours will have FoodMaxx open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

Smart & Final

All Smart & Final locations will remain open for regular hours on Thanksgiving — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op

The Sacramento Natural Foods Co-op will be open for the holiday, but they'll also be observing some holiday hours. The store will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving.

99 Ranch Market

99 Ranch Market will be open for business on Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for their stores in Northern California.

⏰99 Ranch Market Thanksgiving Business Hour Updates: Don't Miss Your Shopping Time! pic.twitter.com/XXuoCKXOq5 — 99ranchmarket (@99RanchMarket) November 19, 2021