SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Maybe the oven broke. Or maybe the dogs ate the turkey. It doesn't really matter what got you there, because you're in need of an open restaurant on Christmas Day.
Some fast food restaurants like McDonald's, Starbucks, and IHOP can help, but you also have choices beyond just a quick bite. In the Sacramento area, there are options from diner experience to sit-down Christmas dinner.
Here are some of the restaurants in the Sacramento region that will be open on Christmas Day:
Cornerstone Café & Bar
Open: 7 AM to 2 PM
Multiple Locations:
2326 J Street, Sacramento; (916) 441-0948
1617 Sacramento Ave., West Sacramento; (916) 572-0923
6048 San Juan Ave. Citrus Heights; (916) 726-8435
Arthur Henry's Supper Club and Ruby Room
Open: 12 PM to 12 AM
3406 Broadway, Sacramento; (916) 737-5110
Capitol Garage
Open:
Brunch: 9 AM to 3 PM,
Dinner: 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
1500 K Street, Sacramento; (916) 444-3633 (call for reservations)
Specials:
- Brunch - $10 bottomless mimosas (with purchase of brunch entree)
- Dinner - $50 dinner for two
Sawasdee Thai Cuisine
Open: 11 AM to 10 PM
1830 J Street; (916) 329-8678
Zocalo - University Village
Open: 11 AM - 4 PM
466 Howe Ave., Sacramento; (916) 252-0303
Specials:
- Seasonal cocktail options
Su's Garden
Open: 10:30 AM to 9 PM
918 S St, Sacramento; (916) 446-6888
Hoppy Brewing
Open:
Dinner: 2 PM to 7 PM
Bar: Closes at 9 pm
1022 2nd St., Sacramento; (916) 451 4677
Specials:
- Three Course Eco-Friendly Holiday Meal
- Half-price Hoppy Hour
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
Open: 1 PM to 8 PM
1815 K Street, Sacramento; (916) 444-2423 (call for reservations)
The Gate at The Murieta Inn & Spa
Open: 4 PM - Close
7337 Murieta Dr., Rancho Murieta; (916) 354-3900 (call for reservations)
Specials:
- Christmas Menu
- Three-course limited menu at $39 per person. The menu includes a salad option, choice of entree with accompaniments — turkey, salmon, filet or butternut squash ravioli — and chef's choice of seasonal holiday desserts.
China Buffet
Open: 11 AM to 9:30 AM
1402 Broadway, Sacramento; (916) 930-0888
El Torito - Stockton
Open: 9 AM - 8 PM
2593 W March Ln., Stockton; (209) 957-6891
Specials:
- Christmas buffet available from 10 am to 3 pm at $27.99 for adults and $9.99 for 12 & under.
Ruth's Chris Steak House
Open: 12 - 8 PM
Multiple Locations:
Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento; (916) 286-2702
Westfield Galleria at Roseville, Roseville; (916) 780-6910
Specials:
- Holiday Surf & Turf starting at $49.95
- Full dinner menu available all day
Bombay Bar and Grill
Open: 11 AM to 10 PM
1315 21st St, Sacramento; (916) 441-7100
Morton's The Steakhouse
Open: 2 PM to 9 PM
621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento; (916) 442-5091
Chevys Fresh Mex
Open: 10 AM - 8 PM
Multiple Locations:
1369 Garden Hwy, Sacramento; (916) 649-0390
7401 Laguna Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove; (916) 691-3400
1919 Douglas Blvd., Roseville; (916) 784-9587
24 4th St., Santa Rosa; (707) 571-1082
Specials:
- Brunch menu available until 2 PM, regular menu all day
Romano's Macaroni Grill
Open: 11 AM - 9 PM
Multiple Locations:
8295 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove; (916) 478-2878
2010 Douglas Blvd., Roseville; (916) 773-6399
5420 Pacific Ave., Stockton; (209) 951-7064
Specials:
- Happy Hour 3 PM - Close
Buca di Beppo
Open: 11 AM – 10 PM
1212 Galleria Blvd., Roseville; (916) 771-9463
1249 Howe Ave., Sacramento; (916) 922-6673
If a Sacramento restaurant will be open on Christmas but is not included on this list, please email desk@abc10.com and we will add that restaurant to the list.
