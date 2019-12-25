SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Maybe the oven broke. Or maybe the dogs ate the turkey. It doesn't really matter what got you there, because you're in need of an open restaurant on Christmas Day.

Some fast food restaurants like McDonald's, Starbucks, and IHOP can help, but you also have choices beyond just a quick bite. In the Sacramento area, there are options from diner experience to sit-down Christmas dinner.

Here are some of the restaurants in the Sacramento region that will be open on Christmas Day:

Open: 7 AM to 2 PM

Multiple Locations:

2326 J Street, Sacramento; (916) 441-0948

1617 Sacramento Ave., West Sacramento; (916) 572-0923

6048 San Juan Ave. Citrus Heights; (916) 726-8435

Open: 12 PM to 12 AM

3406 Broadway, Sacramento; (916) 737-5110

Open:

Brunch: 9 AM to 3 PM,

Dinner: 4:30 PM - 8:30 PM

1500 K Street, Sacramento; (916) 444-3633 (call for reservations)

Specials:

Brunch - $10 bottomless mimosas (with purchase of brunch entree)

Dinner - $50 dinner for two





Open: 11 AM to 10 PM

1830 J Street; (916) 329-8678

Open: 11 AM - 4 PM

466 Howe Ave., Sacramento; (916) 252-0303

Specials:

Seasonal cocktail options

Open: 10:30 AM to 9 PM

918 S St, Sacramento; (916) 446-6888

Open:

Dinner: 2 PM to 7 PM

Bar: Closes at 9 pm

1022 2nd St., Sacramento; (916) 451 4677

Specials:

Three Course Eco-Friendly Holiday Meal

Half-price Hoppy Hour

Open: 1 PM to 8 PM

1815 K Street, Sacramento; (916) 444-2423 (call for reservations)

Open: 4 PM - Close

7337 Murieta Dr., Rancho Murieta; (916) 354-3900 (call for reservations)

Specials:

Christmas Menu

Three-course limited menu at $39 per person. The menu includes a salad option, choice of entree with accompaniments — turkey, salmon, filet or butternut squash ravioli — and chef's choice of seasonal holiday desserts.

Open: 11 AM to 9:30 AM

1402 Broadway, Sacramento; (916) 930-0888

Open: 9 AM - 8 PM

2593 W March Ln., Stockton; (209) 957-6891

Specials:

Christmas buffet available from 10 am to 3 pm at $27.99 for adults and $9.99 for 12 & under.

Open: 12 - 8 PM

Multiple Locations:

Pavilions Shopping Plaza, Sacramento; (916) 286-2702

Westfield Galleria at Roseville, Roseville; (916) 780-6910

Specials:

Holiday Surf & Turf starting at $49.95

Full dinner menu available all day

Open: 11 AM to 10 PM

1315 21st St, Sacramento; (916) 441-7100

Open: 2 PM to 9 PM

621 Capitol Mall, Sacramento; (916) 442-5091



Open: 10 AM - 8 PM

Multiple Locations:

1369 Garden Hwy, Sacramento; (916) 649-0390

7401 Laguna Blvd Ste 100, Elk Grove; (916) 691-3400

1919 Douglas Blvd., Roseville; (916) 784-9587

24 4th St., Santa Rosa; (707) 571-1082

Specials:

Brunch menu available until 2 PM, regular menu all day

Open: 11 AM - 9 PM

Multiple Locations:

8295 Laguna Blvd., Elk Grove; (916) 478-2878

2010 Douglas Blvd., Roseville; (916) 773-6399

5420 Pacific Ave., Stockton; (209) 951-7064

Specials:

Happy Hour 3 PM - Close

Open: 11 AM – 10 PM

1212 Galleria Blvd., Roseville; (916) 771-9463

1249 Howe Ave., Sacramento; (916) 922-6673

If a Sacramento restaurant will be open on Christmas but is not included on this list, please email desk@abc10.com and we will add that restaurant to the list.

