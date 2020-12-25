Holiday events that are safe during the pandemic

There are several holiday events but which ones are safe or risky during the pandemic? Our ABC10 medical expert weighs in.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — There are several holidays events happening that have been modified due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Bayside Church Adventure in Roseville held several drive-in Christmas Eve masses.

"We had a conversation with a couple who were literally in tears, and they're like 'This is the first time that our entire family had gotten out of the house to go do anything together,'" said Pastor Michael Metcalf of Bayside Church Adventure.

ABC10 medical expert Dr. Payal Kohli said gathering outside in a large crowd of cars is safer than a crowd of people, but drive-in service or movies can still be risky if you open your window.

"You're ordering food or having someone bring something to your car. They're standing (and) you're sitting- their droplets are gonna fall on you, if you're not careful," Dr. Kohli said.

A tradition for many families is to check out decorated homes in East Sacramento's Fab 40s neighborhood. Dr. Kohli said looking at holiday lights is one of the safest things to do if we're careful.

"Keep in mind, these masks are not 100% secure, and it's really important to make sure that, if you're in a crowd, you're maintaining that distance and don't let those masks give you that false sense of security," Dr. Kohli said.

However, she said other holiday traditions come with higher risk.

"You need to be careful of retail shopping and getting out there with the holidays. A lot of us want to go to the stores and get out of the house but retail stores are also indoors," Dr. Kohli said. "There are a lot of touch points. It's a relatively high-risk situation when it comes to COVID."