How to celebrate Juneteenth virtually

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The coronavirus pandemic forced many organizers across the country to host their events online, and the same is true for Juneteenth events, celebrations that mark the end of slavery in the United States.

Several local and national organizations are hosting virtual events to both celebrate the holiday by connecting communities to Black-owned businesses and to address systematic racism.

Here is how you could take part in the celebrations while also practicing social distancing.

Juneteenth Music Festival

Juneteenth Music Festival is an online event that will feature music performances, live podcast and a virtual dance competition.

Click here for more information.

Cost: Free

When: June 18, 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Juneteenth FB Live Town Hall on Racial Justice and Police Reform

California Assemblymember Kevin McCarty is hosting a Facebook Live Town Hall to discuss police reform and systematic racism. Joining McCarty is Tanisha Humphrey, ACLU of Northern California's Grassroots Advocacy Manager. Humphrey was also a White House Liaison for former President Barack Obama.

When: June 19, 3-4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

A Juneteenth Event - Ancestral Healing via Zoom

Synergistic Holistic and Integrative Network of Entrepreneurs is hosting an event via Zoom that would feature recorded music and poetry. The organizer said the event is inclusive and that the event also expands to all people who have "trauma originates from any kind of oppression."

When: June 19, 6-7:30 p.m.

To learn more, click here.

Juneteenth Fam-Bam 2020

Meday Community Partners is aiming to connect Black-owned businesses with the community with its virtual event.

When: June 19, 2-7 p.m.

Cost: $20

Click here for more information.

To learn more about virtual Juneteenth events that are happening across the country, click here.

Cincinnati Juneteenth Festival: Virtual Juneteenth

Usually, Cincinnati would host its Juneteenth Festival in Eden Park, but due to the pandemic, organizers are moving the festival online. The festival will feature one-hour concerts that anyone in the country could access.

Click here to learn more.

