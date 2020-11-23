How to prep your turkey this Thanksgiving

According to Butterball's Turkey Talk Line, one in four people will be cooking a turkey for the first time this year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's almost turkey time! Thanksgiving is just three days away.

If this is your first time cooking a turkey for Thanksgiving, don't worry! You're not alone.

Here are some turkey tips to help get you started:

Thawing in refrigerator

First, you'll need to get your turkey ready days in advance.

Smaller turkeys (less than 12 pounds) will need three days in the refrigerator.

Anyone with a 20-pound Turkey will need to put it in the refrigerator by Monday, Nov. 23.

Any turkeys over this size, you may have to opt for another method in order to thaw your turkey in time.

Defrost in cold water

Another option is to defrost your turkey in cold water, if you're running out of time.

If your turkey is close to 20 pounds, you'll need eight to 10 hours in cold water to defrost.

Make sure your water is cold so your bird thaws properly and safely.

Don't rinse your turkey

Another important note for your turkey is don't rinse it before you prepare it.

Rinsing your turkey is actually one of the leading causes of food poisoning this time of year.

Wash your hands

The CDC recommends washing your hands for at least 20 second every time you touch your turkey.

Call ahead

If all of this is just too much information, there are several restaurants offering turkey this year.