Arden Fair Mall
Santa will be available for photos and visits at his holiday home, located in Center Court, on the lower level near Nordstrom.
Skip the line or browse photo packages
SANTA'S HOURS
Monday (12/9) - Friday (12/13): 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Saturday (12/14): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Sunday (12/15): 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Monday (12/16) - Thursday (12/19): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Friday (12/20) - Monday (12/23): 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
Tuesday (12/24): 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
PHOTO PRICING
$44.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s, (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets
$39.99 digital files - up to 3 photos
$34.99 - (1) 5x9, (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets
An additional Family Portrait (separate photo, posed at Santa Set, but not with Santa) can be added on at an additional cost.
Westfield Galleria at Roseville
Santa has arrived and will make Westfield Galleria at Roseville his seasonal home through Dec. 24. You can get a reservation to skip the line by buying photo purchases in advance online.
Skip the line or browse photo packages
SANTA'S HOURS
Monday (12/9) to Tuesday (12/24): 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
PHOTO PRICING
$49.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s, (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets
$44.99 digital files - up to 3 photos
$39.99 - (1) 5x9, (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets
Additions such as a Lighted Shadow Box, Resin Frame, and Fiber Optic available at extra cost
PET NIGHT
Tuesday (12/17): Family comes in all shapes and sizes. Capture that perfect holiday memory of your furry friend on Dec. 17 for a special photo with Santa. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.
Sunrise Mall at Citrus Heights
Photos with Santa at the JCPenney Court, until Dec 24.
Skip the line or browse photo packages
SANTA'S HOURS
Monday (12/9) - Friday (12/13): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday (12/14) - Monday (12/23): 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Tuesday (12/24): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Santa takes a break to feed his reindeer: 1 to 1:30 p.m. & 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
PET NIGHT
Wednesday (12/11): 5:50 p.m. to 8 p.m.
PHOTO PRICING
$49.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets
$39.99 digital files - up to 3 photos
$29.99 - (1) 5x9 (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets
Pavilions Shopping Center
Come share your holiday wishes with Santa at Pavilions. Your family will receive a complimentary photograph to capture the memory. Located at the main Pavilions Courtyard.
SANTA'S HOURS
Sunday (12/15): 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
PHOTO PRICING
FREE! Photos are complimentary, while supplies last.
Weberstown Mall in Stockton
Visit Santa at the Center Court of Weberstown Mall in Stockton.
Skip the line or browse photo packages
SANTA'S HOURS
Monday (12/9) - Thursday (12/12): 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Friday (12/13): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Saturday (12/14): 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Sunday (12/15): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
PHOTO PRICING
$49.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s, (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets
$39.99 digital files - up to 3 photos
$29.99 - (1) 5x9, (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets
Additions such as a Lighted Shadow Box, Resin Frame, and Fiber Optic available at extra cost.
Sherwood Mall
Santa’s Here! Santa is generally available for visits during normal business hours which are often extended leading up to Christmas Eve. He is also very busy feeding his reindeer and helping the elves, and he sometimes needs a break.
SANTA'S HOURS
Monday (12/9) - Tuesday (12/24): 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
PET NIGHT
Sunday (12/15): 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Pets must be carried and/or on a leash at all times.
PHOTO PRICING
$49.99 - all digital files, (4) 5x7s, (4) 3x5s, (2) 4x6s, 4 wallets
$39.99 - (3) 5x7, (3) 3x5s, (3) 4x6, 2 wallets
$34.99 - All digital files
(Please note, prices reported here are based on the 2018 event and may not reflect the exact prices of this year's photos with Santa event.)
Lincoln Center Shops
Santa Claus is coming to town! Come take your free photos with Santa and enjoy a ride on the chug a bug train.
SANTA'S HOURS
Friday (12/13): 5 to 8 pm
Saturday (12/14) and Sunday (12/15): 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday (12/19) and Friday (12/20): 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday (12/2) - Monday (12/23): 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Tuesday (12/24): 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.
PHOTO PRICING
FREE!
RELATED:
- How to stay safe while hanging holiday lights
- Holiday shipping deadlines: Here's how to make sure your gift arrives on time
FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter
WATCH ALSO: 'A Christmas Story The Musical' hits Broadway Sacramento at the Memorial Auditorium