Arden Fair Mall

Santa will be available for photos and visits at his holiday home, located in Center Court, on the lower level near Nordstrom.

SANTA'S HOURS

Monday (12/9) - Friday (12/13): 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Saturday (12/14): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Sunday (12/15): 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Monday (12/16) - Thursday (12/19): 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday (12/20) - Monday (12/23): 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Tuesday (12/24): 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

PHOTO PRICING

$44.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s, (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets

$39.99 digital files - up to 3 photos

$34.99 - (1) 5x9, (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets

An additional Family Portrait (separate photo, posed at Santa Set, but not with Santa) can be added on at an additional cost.

Westfield Galleria at Roseville

Santa has arrived and will make Westfield Galleria at Roseville his seasonal home through Dec. 24. You can get a reservation to skip the line by buying photo purchases in advance online.

SANTA'S HOURS

Monday (12/9) to Tuesday (12/24): 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.

PHOTO PRICING

$49.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s, (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets

$44.99 digital files - up to 3 photos

$39.99 - (1) 5x9, (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets

Additions such as a Lighted Shadow Box, Resin Frame, and Fiber Optic available at extra cost

PET NIGHT

Tuesday (12/17): Family comes in all shapes and sizes. Capture that perfect holiday memory of your furry friend on Dec. 17 for a special photo with Santa. All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Sunrise Mall at Citrus Heights

Photos with Santa at the JCPenney Court, until Dec 24.

SANTA'S HOURS

Monday (12/9) - Friday (12/13): 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday (12/14) - Monday (12/23): 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday (12/24): 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Santa takes a break to feed his reindeer: 1 to 1:30 p.m. & 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

PET NIGHT

Wednesday (12/11): 5:50 p.m. to 8 p.m.

PHOTO PRICING

$49.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets

$39.99 digital files - up to 3 photos

$29.99 - (1) 5x9 (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets

Pavilions Shopping Center

Come share your holiday wishes with Santa at Pavilions. Your family will receive a complimentary photograph to capture the memory. Located at the main Pavilions Courtyard.

SANTA'S HOURS

Sunday (12/15): 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

PHOTO PRICING

FREE! Photos are complimentary, while supplies last.

Weberstown Mall in Stockton

Visit Santa at the Center Court of Weberstown Mall in Stockton.

SANTA'S HOURS

Monday (12/9) - Thursday (12/12): 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday (12/13): 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday (12/14): 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday (12/15): 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

PHOTO PRICING

$49.99 digital files - up to 3 photos, (4) 5x7s, (2) 4x6s, (4) 3x5s, 4 wallets

$39.99 digital files - up to 3 photos

$29.99 - (1) 5x9, (2) 4x6s, (1) 3x5, 2 wallets

Additions such as a Lighted Shadow Box, Resin Frame, and Fiber Optic available at extra cost.

Sherwood Mall

Santa’s Here! Santa is generally available for visits during normal business hours which are often extended leading up to Christmas Eve. He is also very busy feeding his reindeer and helping the elves, and he sometimes needs a break.

SANTA'S HOURS

Monday (12/9) - Tuesday (12/24): 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

PET NIGHT

Sunday (12/15): 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Pets must be carried and/or on a leash at all times.

PHOTO PRICING

$49.99 - all digital files, (4) 5x7s, (4) 3x5s, (2) 4x6s, 4 wallets

$39.99 - (3) 5x7, (3) 3x5s, (3) 4x6, 2 wallets

$34.99 - All digital files

(Please note, prices reported here are based on the 2018 event and may not reflect the exact prices of this year's photos with Santa event.)

Lincoln Center Shops

Santa Claus is coming to town! Come take your free photos with Santa and enjoy a ride on the chug a bug train.

SANTA'S HOURS

Friday (12/13): 5 to 8 pm

Saturday (12/14) and Sunday (12/15): 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday (12/19) and Friday (12/20): 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Saturday (12/2) - Monday (12/23): 12 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday (12/24): 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PHOTO PRICING

FREE!

