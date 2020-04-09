Northern California parks are open Labor Day weekend. Here's what you need to know.

Here's what you need to know before heading to a nearby park for Labor Day.

It’s Labor Day weekend, which means millions of Californians will be looking for a way to celebrate. With varying levels of COVID-19 cases throughout the state and many businesses operating at decreased capacity, many people will flock to local parks.

Sacramento County

Sacramento County parks are open Labor Day weekend. Visitors must still practice 6 feet of social distance with individuals who are not a part of their household, according to a release from the Sacramento County of Regional Parks. They’re also implementing an alcohol ban for the American River, beginning Saturday, September 5 through Monday, September 7.

“Possession of alcohol is prohibited on the shore and river of the American River within Sacramento County Regional Parks’ jurisdiction. The prohibition includes open or closed alcoholic beverages,” said Ken Casparis, public information officer for the department.

Fireworks are also not allowed and smoking is restricted to designated areas in order to prevent wildfires.

Parking will increase this weekend to $8 for single vehicles and $13 for oversized vehicles and vehicles towing watercraft.

San Joaquin County

San Joaquin Parks will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Labor Day weekend. Social gatherings are still prohibited at all San Joaquin County Parks due to COVID-19, according to the county.

“Any gatherings must remain within a single household and all first-come, first-serve rules apply, including no tables or chairs, bounce houses, amplified sound, water apparatuses, trailer BBQ’s or generators,” a press release from the county says.

Placer County

Placer County parks are open for Labor Day weekend with the exception of Hidden Falls Regional Park in North Auburn, which will be closed due to extreme fire weather conditions.

"To help avoid spikes in cases as seen after other holidays and in line with public health guidance, we’ve been reminding individuals that being around people who aren't members of their household can increase risk for COVID-19," said Lauren Faulkenberry, public information officer with the county.

Faulkenberry said Placer County Public Health is encouraging residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the heat and take proactive measures to prevent heat-related illness with high temperatures forecast through the holiday weekend.

There is also an alcohol ban on the Truckee River, Faulkenberry said.