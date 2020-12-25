Last-minute holiday shoppers race to the mall amid coronavirus pandemic

Under the state's stay-at-home order, shopping malls are allowed to operate indoors at a lower capacity. Some last-minute shoppers are taking advantage.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The Roseville Galleria Mall parking lot was packed all day with last minute holiday shoppers.

"I got my girlfriend a sweatshirt,” said Leah Deutch.

This year, the pandemic is putting a few hurdles in the way for shoppers racing to get the perfect gift.

“It’s totally different like with the fitting rooms being closed,” said Zhanna Sahaydak, a shopper.

“The mask, you can’t understand what the cashier says. I had to lean in and actually ask her some questions. It’s that just wearing the mask and everyone having to stand in line, I would say, is the biggest difference,” said Angela Linskiy, another shopper.

Malls can only operate indoors at 20% capacity under the state's stay-at-home order. Rancho Cordova Medical Expert Dr. Dan Field said curbside pickup is the safest option.

“If you are at risk at all, this is not the time to challenge the virus,” Dr. Field said.

If it's too late to order online and you must head inside the mall, Dr. Field said you should consider what he calls the "three Ds of COVID:" duration, dose and disability, which will determine your risk factor.

“Duration (is) how long are you going to be in proximity with somebody with it? Dose (is) how much are they able to transmit, and this is impacted by mask-wearing and social distancing. And finally, Disability (which is) what is your personal risk. Are you a cancer patient or have you already had the vaccine?” Dr. Field said.

Dr. Field said the risk of catching the virus while at the mall is similar to the risk of picking up that last-minute holiday ham at the local super market.

“I think the risk of grocery shopping and mall shopping is relatively the same ,” Dr Field said.