Thanksgiving 2020 | Local Sacramento restaurants offering meals to-go

Turkey for takout? For traditional, non-traditional and dessert-only Thanksgiving Day meals, check out this list of local restaurants.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The 2020 holiday season is fast approaching, though it may not feel like it. Many of the traditional activities around this time, like traveling, gathering with friends and family, and partaking in a lavish meal are up in the air for some due to coronavirus.

Because of the pandemic, Thanksgiving is perhaps going to be a little more low-key in your household this year.

If you are hoping to skip the turkey basting and potato mashing this year, there are lots of local restaurants that are ready to put a Thanksgiving meal together for you.

Here are local Sacramento area restaurants offering takeout Thanksgiving meals:

Riverside Clubhouse

What: A Thanksgiving family meal with a choice of 1 main course and 3 sides for $99. Gravy, 12 dinner rolls, and cranberry sauce included in all meals.

Where: 2633 Riverside Boulevard, Sacramento

Order information: All orders must be prepaid in advance and places no later than Monday, Nov. 23. Pick-up will be between 9 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Orders are placed online here, or by calling 916-448-9988.

Corti Brothers

What: A menu of Corti Bros. favorite holiday meals available Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. Choice of soup: butternut squash or wild mushroom. Roasted herb turkey breast for the main course, and six side dishes priced at $9.99 per pound.

Where: 5810 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento

Order information: Call 916-736-3801 to place your order or pick up in the Grab N Go Case. Full menu here.

The Farm Table Placerville

What: A build-your-own Thanksgiving feast including turkey, cornbread and bacon dressing, duck fat gravy, and more. Prices vary.

Where: 311 Main Street, Placerville

Order information: Orders must be placed by Nov. 16, and will be ready for pickup on Wednesday, Nov. 25 between 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Order online here.

Selland's Market-Café

What: Option of a traditional Thanksgiving package including turkey breast, stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and more. Or, build your own menu with a variety of side dishes and drink options. Prices vary.

Where: East Sacramento, Broadway/Land Park, El Dorado Hills.

Order information: Items picked up by appointment on Wednesday, Nov. 25. All orders must be placed by Nov. 12 at 3 p.m. Full the menu here or order from the location of your choice here.

Nixtaco

What: Choose one or two entrees of Porchetta or smoked beef cheeks and three sides, including mac and cheese, spicy potatoes, and cremini mushrooms. The Thanksgiving meal for four starts at $100, and for eight people $180.

Where: 1805 Cirby Way #12, Roseville

Order information: Pick-up on Wednesday, Nov 25th between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Order online here.

Hawks Restaurant

What: Enough turkey to feed up to 12 people. Stuffing, maple-roasted yams, country gravy, and more. Dessert options of pumpkin pie, apple pie, and vanilla gelato.

Where: 5530 Douglas Boulevard, Granite Bay

Order information: Meals will be pick-up only on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at specific time blocks. Orders must be placed by Nov. 19. Order online here.

Allora Sacramento

What: A meal portioned for two, plus leftovers. Turkey Breast Florentine, Stuffed Whole Branzino, or Vegetarian Lasagna. Comes with antipasti charcuterie other sides, plus dessert. Prices vary.

Where: 5215 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento



Order information: For pick-up on Thanksgiving Day between 9 a.m. and noon. Orders must be placed by Monday, Nov. 23. Orders are online here.

Let Them Eat Cake Davis

What: Mini pies for only $1.75 or whole pies for $19. Flavors include pumpkin pecan, pumpkin cheesecake, and apple. Vegan options. Other desserts, such as cupcakes are also available.

Where: 310 C Street, Davis

Order information: Order forms for various dessert options here. Pre-order close Nov. 22, pick up on Nov. 25.

Cellar Doors Platters

What: Incredible Thanksgiving cheese and charcuterie platters. They come in three sizes: small, medium, and large, priced at $85, $115, and $195 respectively. Each comes with an assortment of cheese, cured meat, seasonal fruits, and other accouterments.

Where: Online only.

Order information: Order for delivery on Nov. 25 (within Sacramento). All orders must be placed before Nov. 19. Order online here.

Crumb Pies

What: Large 9-inch pies for $20 with traditional apple and pumpkin along with apple cranberry, pumpkin spice, and salted caramel pear. Classic and pumpkin cheesecake for $35.

Where: Folsom Farmers Market, Carmichael Park Farmers Market, Fair Oaks

Order information: Accepting pre-paid orders through Nov. 19. Order online here. View pick-up times and locations here.

Macques BBQ

What: Small and large family feasts, with the option of ham, turkey, or both. Choice of 3 sides. Small meals start at $89.99. Large meals start at $119.99. Macques BBQ will also be doing a tasting of Thanksgiving sides Friday, Nov. 20 and Saturday, Nov 21.

Where: 8517 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove (this location only)

Order information: Call to pre-order by Sunday, Nov. 20 at 916-714-2910. Meal picks-up will be available on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. See the menu here.

3 Bros BBQ

What: Large take and back trays of non-traditional Thanksgiving fair that feed 20 to 25 people. Food options include ribs by the slab, whole tri-tip, jambalaya. 4-person snow crab boil available for $100.

Where: Online only.

Order information: Full payment is due at booking. Payments accepted through Cashapp, Venmo, debit, or credit card. Text 916-662-6077 to place your order. Menu available here.

Mimi's Café

What: Choice of take-home ham or turkey feast. Both options come with gravy, candied pecan sweet potatoes, cornbread stuffing, and more. Price varies based on the number of people you are feeding.

Where: Arden Way, Roseville, Elk Grove

Order information: Pick-up begins Nov. 20 and ends Nov. 25. Order online here.

This is not a complete list of all local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals and will be added to as more locations become known. If you have a restaurant you would like to add, please email ssolomon@abc10.com with your suggestion.

