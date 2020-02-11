Lowe's to hire 20,000 associates for busy holiday season

Lowe's stores will close on Thanksgiving Day.

DENVER — Lowe's has announced it will hire 20,000 associates across its U.S. stores and regional distribution centers to support customer demand this holiday season.

Lowe's also announced another $100 million in bonuses for front-line hourly associates during the holiday season.

Active hourly associates at U.S. stores, distribution centers and call centers received the bonus on Nov. 1, according to a press release from Lowe's. Full-time hourly associates will receive $300, and part-time and seasonal associates will receive $150.

"As the holiday season approaches, we're especially grateful for our front-line associates who continue to maintain the highest level of customer service, and this bonus is our way of saying thank you and providing a little extra financial support for their families during this time," said Marvin R. Ellison, Lowe's president and CEO. "We're also pleased to continue hiring for more than 20,000 roles across our stores and supply chain during a time when it's more important than ever to make being home for the holidays special."

Lowe's said its holiday hiring program includes day, night, weekend and overnight shifts for team members at distribution centers, while store positions include cashiers, customer service associates, receivers, unloaders, load pullers and sales specialists.

To apply for a position at Lowe's, visit Corporate.Lowes.com.

Lowe's has said its stores will close on Thanksgiving Day.

