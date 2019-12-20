ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The holiday music scene changed forever 25 years ago when Mariah Carey gifted the genre with her instant classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You.”

The song has long been a season staple even though it didn’t reach number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart until this year.

Now, Carey is back with a new music video featuring her adorable 8-year-old twins.

The original has more than 600 million views on YouTube.

“We definitely wanted to kick it into high gear this year with the song to celebrate the 25th anniversary, but I definitely didn’t expect it to hit No. 1 two weeks before Christmas,” Carey told Billboard.

RELATED: Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas song hits #1 for the first time

You can watch Mariah Carey's new video here:

And here's the original:

RELATED: 12 Christmas light displays to see this year around Tampa Bay

RELATED: 'Tis the season for new movies and TV: A fun and helpful guide

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter