What you can do on Memorial Day in Northern California

Coronavirus restrictions continue but there are still many things people can do to observe Memorial Day.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After a year of not doing many things, this Memorial Day Californians can do much more to observe the day honoring the people who died in their work as part of the United States military.

Californians still need to wear a mask and continue with socially distancing because the coronavirus is still spreading. People are still in the hospital fighting the virus and people are still dying from COVID-19.

But, the rules on gathering at home and in public have changed, allowing for potentially more barbecues and actual events that people in the Sacramento region can attend safely this year.

Going to a Memorial Day event

Following California's guidelines, counties in the red, orange or yellow tier can have outdoor events, sports games and have water parks open as long as they maintain the proper capacity restrictions, social distancing and other safety precautions this holiday weekend.

To honor the fallen, you could head out to Calvary Christian Center in Yuba City on Monday at 12 p.m. or Sunday at 10 a.m. for their "A Grateful Nation Remembers" event. The event features tributes to fallen soldiers and military reenactments.

Golfland Sunsplash in Roseville will be open for water fun for Memorial Day, but people must make reservations online before heading to the water park.

The Sacramento Automobile Museum will also be hosting a Memorial Day car show at 10 a.m. on Monday. The museum said a portion of the proceeds from the show would go to the Sacramento Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 67.

Having a gathering at home

The state's guidelines for private gatherings allow for more people to meet up outdoors this year.

For counties in the red tier like Sacramento County, a maximum of 25 people can gather outdoors. Indoor gatherings are discouraged, but up to 3 households or 10 people could gather indoors.

For counties in the orange tier like Placer County, a maximum of 50 people can gather outdoors. Indoor gatherings are also discouraged in the orange tier, but 25 people could gather indoors.

For counties in the yellow tier like Amador County, a maximum of 100 people can gather together outdoors. Still, indoor gatherings are discouraged in the yellow tier, but up to 50 people could gather indoors.

Enjoying the outdoors

California State Parks will be open and 134 of the parks will be offering free entry for veterans and active and reserve members of the military.

California’s State Park System would like for park visitors to keep a few things in mind before heading out:

Check the status of the park you want to visit to find out what restrictions and guidelines are in place.

Have a backup plan in case your destination is crowded.

Stay home if you are sick.

Check out California's park safety tips for explorers.

Try to avoid crowds to minimize the spread of the coronavirus.

Wear a mask at indoor facilities, and outdoors when you cannot physically distance.

Pick up garbage and leave areas that you visit the same or better than how you found them.

Staying cool

Forecasts show over 100-degree temperature is to be expected for Memorial Day. With the heat, the National Weather Service warns people should be aware of potential heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion.

Some tips from the National Weather Service include:

Stay Hydrated.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Pay special attention to groups at-risk of heat-related illness seniors and children.