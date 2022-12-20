Move America Forward shipping 2,000 care packages overseas for deployed military

"Hard times can be when it's quiet, we have a little bit of downtime, we tend to reflect a little bit on things that matter most to us."

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas just days away, tens of thousands of military men and women will be missing the holiday here at home and, instead, saving lives overseas.

Major George McEnroe is one of them. The husband and father of two is a registered nurse and is stationed in Qatar with the Air Force. He's hoping that people in the U.S. will keep those overseas in their hearts this holiday season.

McEnroe hasn't seen his wife Casi and his two daughters Kaylee and Kendall since October.

"I miss getting my kids ready for school, I miss the dogs coming out and, you know, seeing me when I get home from work," he said.

McEnroe is a member of a specialized U.S. Air Force unit, the 379th Expeditionary Medical Group. However, when he's at home, he's the director of Clinical Quality at Kaiser Permanente Vallejo Medical Center.

Even though he's busy with work, he still misses his family.

"Hard times can be when it's quiet, we have a little bit of downtime, we tend to reflect a little bit on things that matter most to us," said McEnroe.

However, through video calls like Facetime and Zoom, McEnroe and his family can connect in ways generations of military families haven't been able to do before.

"When I first came in, the military wrote letters. So that was definitely a lot different back then. So I'm very appreciative and grateful for all the ways we can communicate instantaneously," he said.

However, McEnroe knows that he is not alone and his teammates are like a family to him. They too feel the pain of the pain of missing their loved ones during the holidays.

They'll still have Santa this year, but they'll have camels instead of reindeer.

"Each individual group does kind of their own Secret Santa. They do holiday celebrations. We're doing barbecues, we're doing dinners, we're doing things from the bigger perspective to that we will go on to the flight line we'll have aircraft out there it will be decorated and we'll bring camels out there.

One way people can send care packages to the troops overseas is through Move America Forward. The nationally recognized charity is shipping 2,000 care packages this year and holding a packing shipping party Wednesday in Sacramento. It's located at 3105 Fite Circle, Suite 108, in Sacramento at the Move America Forward Operations Center from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

