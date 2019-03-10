SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Netflix influences several aspects of people's lives. Why not let the streaming service influence how you dress for Halloween?

The past several Halloweens, there have been countless Elevens, Marvel Superheroes and Count Olafs.

Since last Halloween, there have been several Netflix Original shows and movies anyone could easily make into outfits for this Halloween.

These ten costume ideas can be easily put together from items in your closet, local thrift store and possibly a small splurge on Amazon.

"The Umbrella Academy"

Knee-high socks, a mask, blazer, shorts, shirt and a tie, make this costume relatively easy. The shorts, of course, can be swapped for a plaid skirt.

If dressing like the young version of these superpowered characters is not your thing, the six as adults are relatively easy to imitate as costumes, as well.

Also, don't forget about Vanya.

The Umbrella Academy's superpowered children stand in front of the bank where they prevented a robbery.

Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina"

Two stand-out characters in this season of the "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina" were Sabrina and Lucifer. Their costumes are both easy to be replicated.

The "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch" introduced Lucifer Morningstar to viewers in 2019.

Netflix

"See You Yesterday"

If you like sci-fi, these time-traveling characters are a good possibility for who you should be for Halloween. A bright-colored outfit, a backpack, some goggles and a running band to hold your phone on your wrist make this costume.

Two teens explore the science of time travel and try to use it for good.

Netflix

"Bird Box"

Malorie in "Birdbox" goes on a journey to save her life and the two children she raised from an unknown monster. A blindfold and a box with a fake bird are all you need for this outfit.

"Mindhunter" and "Unbelievable"

Mindhunter and Unbelievable are two shows that show how law enforcement tries to help better the people they serve. Dress professionally, maybe grab a fake badge and then call yourself a detective or special agent, whichever you prefer.

Mindhunter and Unbelievable are two crime dramas based on true stories.

Netflix

"Always Be My Maybe"

Whether you want to be the cute couple from "Always Be My Maybe" or an obnoxious version of Keanu Reeves. Dressing like the characters of this movie should be reasonably simple.

Sasha and Marcus deal with reconnecting after 15 years and Keanu Reeves in the romantic-comedy film "Always Be My Maybe."

Netflix

"Stranger Things"

This year the Stranger Things characters had the mall experience. So, put on anything that screams the 80s—polo shirts, knee highs, scrunchies, bright-colored clothes—and you should be good.

Eleven and her friends continue to save Hawkins, Indiana and the world in another season of Stranger Things.

Netflix

"Wine Country"

Grab your glass, an oversized purse and oversized sunglasses, and you are ready to be a woman from "Wine Country."

"Orange Is the New Black"

This year might be the last year to dress up as a character from "Orange Is the New Black" since the series ended. Grab some orange, peach, navy blue or beige scrubs, an undershirt, shoes with no laces and maybe a hoodie to make this costume work.

Netflix

