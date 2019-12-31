CALIFORNIA, USA — It's almost the New Year! Get your sparkling cider and party horns ready because Northern California, much like the rest of the world, will be celebrating the start of 2020 in a big way.

From fireworks to viewings of the Times Square Ball Drop, ring in the New Year with these fantastic local events!

What:

Sacramento's skies will light up with fireworks during Old Sacramento's best celebration, the New Year’s Eve Sky Spectacular.

This free event is open to all and features activities for families to enjoy. Live music, dinner specials, colorful entertainment, and hot food and drink vendors will keep the night lively before the official show.

Tune in to KXTV at 8:45 p.m. to watch ABC10's live coverage of the fireworks display!

Where: Old Sacramento Waterfront

Time: Fireworks start 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:

Don’t miss the Crocker Art Museum's beloved, high-energy New Year’s party for families. One of Sacramento’s major annual traditions, families can count down to the New Year at noon with this fun and free celebration.

With live music from around the world, dance performances, art activities, and surprises throughout the museum, this is one New Year’s celebration for which everyone can stay awake.

Where: 216 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

What:

The New Year's Eve Family Celebration combines fun, exciting kid's activities with live music and drinks for the parents. Olympic House will be open for an unforgettable New Year's Eve family party.

Capping it all off, a Time Square New Year's Eve ball drop featuring DJs and a Balloon Drop will bring 2019 to a close in the perfect way. Bring the whole family and ring in the New Year at Squaw Valley!

Where: 1960 Squaw Valley Rd., Olympic Valley, CA 96142

Time:

Family Party - 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Rock-N-OVL Concert - 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Cost: Prices vary.

What:

Get Fired Up to ring in the New Year with the Stockton Heat.

Enjoy a game with the whole family in the beautiful Stockton Arena as Stockton takes on San Jose. With family-friendly prices and an exciting atmosphere, you'll enjoy the night out in Downtown Stockton cheering on your favorite Stockton hockey players.

Where: 248 W Fremont St, Stockton, CA 95203

Time: 5:00 p.m.

Cost: Individual tickets - $38 - $15 (buy here)

What:

Dust off your dancing shoes and countdown to the New Year in style! Party like it's the 1920s at the Old Sugar Mill.

DJs will spin music while cabaret performers and show girls/guys will keep the floor roaring. Don your flapper gown or pinstripe suit for the costume contest. Food trucks, munchies and drink options available.

This is a 21 and over event!

Where: Old Sugar Mill, 35265 Willow Ave, Clarksburg, CA 95612

Time: 8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Cost:

Pre-event General admission - $44.75 (until December 30th)

General Admission at the Door - $55

VIP - $85 in advance, $100 at the door (limited to 100 guests)

What:

Make this New Year's Eve unforgettable by celebrating amidst the stunning beauty of Yosemite National Park. Enjoy a romantic dinner for two or watch a televised Times Square Ball Drop with the kids: The Ahwahnee, Yosemite Valley Lodge, and Wawona Hotels are hosting!

Where:

The Ahwahnee, Yosemite National Park, 1 Ahwahnee Drive, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389

Yosemite Valley Lodge, 9006 Yosemite Lodge Dr, Yosemite National Park, CA 95389

Wawona Hotel, 8308 Wawona Rd, Yosemite Valley, CA 95389

Time: 8:30 p.m.

Cost: Prices vary.

What:

Every year, San Francisco sees a gorgeous fireworks display over the Waterfront between the Ferry Building and the SF Bay Bridge. It's one of the most attended celebrations in the Bay Area with about 200,000 spectators annually. Get there early to snag a prime spot!

Where: San Francisco Waterfront

Time: Midnight

Cost: Free

READ ALSO:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD THE ABC10 APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for ABC10's Daily Blend Newsletter

WATCH MORE: The most anticipated movies of 2020