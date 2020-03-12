North Pole's Department of Christmas Affairs releases 2020 Naughty and Nice List, details how to change course in time for Christmas

There's still time to turn things around!

Just in case you aren't sure where you stand with Santa Clause this year, "the big man in red" is making things very transparent with only a few weeks left until Christmas.

The North Pole recently released their most up-to-date Naughty and Nice List, including over 24,000 names, and also provided some detailed steps on how to quickly change course if you do find yourself on the naughty list this year.

"If you have found your name on the naughty list and would like to dispute the result, being a really good person between now and Christmas is a fast track alternative to the behavioural review system," the North Pole Government wrote on their document. "Good deeds and genuine niceties will be detected by the Department’s Global Behaviour Tracking Network and good vibes will be sent directly to the North Pole Records Centre. To get on the nice list fast, you need to act fast. The time frames for good behaviour adjudication are short and unforgiving."

The North Pole Government also recognizes that it could have made a mistake and does allow for third checks, (remember, the list has already been checked twice), and says that anyone who believes they have been placed in the wrong category, inquires immediately.

"As a result, it is extremely important that you notify the Department of Christmas Affairs as soon as you can if you believe your results are incorrect. If possible, get in touch before Christmas Day so that we can make sure your records are updated before Santa’s visit," the Department of Christmas Affairs says.

"Your request for review is your one chance to put your entire case forward. So be sure to include all the good deeds you think make you deserving of a nice result."

This year, the North Pole is also offering a chance to meet with a "Nice Coach," who can help rehabilitate a "naughty" status. The Department of Christmas Affairs says that the coaches, also known as Christmasologists, can help someone to develop their nice behaviours, and help them find a good balance between naughty and nice.

Also, just in case you were wondering, we checked the list and our entire 3News team has been nice this year! Whew, that was a close one.