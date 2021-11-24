What Northern California retail stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving

Many stores plan to close for Thanksgiving. Here is what to know which Northern California businesses are open before braving through the holiday traffic.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before heading out the door to brave the holiday traffic, here is which Northern California businesses are open on Thanksgiving.

Many stores plan to close for Thanksgiving including Target, Walmart and Best Buy. But the businesses are spreading sales events out over weeks, both in stores and online.

Some grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open on Thanksgiving this year. Check before heading out the door just in case the business is operating with different or shortened hours.

From Stockton to Sacramento, here is what is open or closed for Thanksgiving.

Stores open on Thanksgiving 2021

Big Lots — 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.

CVS — Operating under normal hours by location, certain pharmacy locations may have shortened hours

Dollar General — 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Walgreens — Most stores are open for regular hours. Click here to see if the store near you is open.

Whole Foods — Hours vary by location

Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021

Army and Air Force Exchange

Athleta

AT&T

Banana Republic

Best Buy

Bed Bath & Beyond

Burlington

Costco

Gap

Home Depot

Homegoods

Homesense

JCPenny

Kohl's

Lowe's

Macy's

Marshall's

Old Navy

Petco

Petsmart

REI

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

T.J. Maxx

Walmart

Ulta Beauty

