What Northern California retail stores are open, closed for Thanksgiving

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Before heading out the door to brave the holiday traffic, here is which Northern California businesses are open on Thanksgiving.
Many stores plan to close for Thanksgiving including Target, Walmart and Best Buy. But the businesses are spreading sales events out over weeks, both in stores and online.
Some grocery stores and pharmacies will remain open on Thanksgiving this year. Check before heading out the door just in case the business is operating with different or shortened hours.
From Stockton to Sacramento, here is what is open or closed for Thanksgiving.
Stores open on Thanksgiving 2021
- Big Lots — 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- CVS — Operating under normal hours by location, certain pharmacy locations may have shortened hours
- Dollar General — 7 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Walgreens — Most stores are open for regular hours. Click here to see if the store near you is open.
- Whole Foods — Hours vary by location
Stores closed on Thanksgiving 2021
- Army and Air Force Exchange
- Athleta
- AT&T
- Banana Republic
- Best Buy
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Burlington
- Costco
- Gap
- Home Depot
- Homegoods
- Homesense
- JCPenny
- Kohl's
- Lowe's
- Macy's
- Marshall's
- Old Navy
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI
- Sam's Club
- Target
- Trader Joe's
- T.J. Maxx
- Walmart
- Ulta Beauty
