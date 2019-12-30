CALIFORNIA, USA — Don't forget the sparkling cider! A number of grocery stores will be open on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, allowing you to pick up the items you need in order to ring in 2020 properly.

Check out your options for grocery shopping below!

Open New Year's Eve

Trader Joes

8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Foods Co.

6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Walmart

6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market

7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Raley's

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

99 Ranch Market

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Save Mart

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Whole Foods Market

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

(Some locations have different hours. Check your location here.)

WinCo Foods

6 a.m. - 12 a.m.

(Some locations have different hours. Check your location here.)

Open New Year's Day

Foods Co.

8 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Walmart

6 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Safeway

6 a.m. - 12 a.m.

Nugget

7 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Whole Foods Market

10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

99 Ranch Market

9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Raley's

6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Save Mart

6 a.m. - 1 a.m.

(Some locations have different hours. Check your location here.)

WinCo Foods

6 a.m. - 12 a.m.

(Some locations have different hours. Check your location here.)

Closed New Year's Day

Trader Joes

Sprouts

*This list is not exhaustive. If you know of a grocery store that will be open on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day, contact us at desk@abc10.com.

