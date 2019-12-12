SACRAMENTO, Calif — Thousands of Sacramento Catholic faithfuls gathered before sunrise to celebrate and honor Our Lady of Guadalupe (Virgen de Guadalupe).

Her story dates back to the 1500s, when she appeared before an indigenous man by the name of Juan Diego in what is now Mexico City. She asked him to gather the roses around her, which is strange because roses normally don’t grow this time of year.

Juan Diego put the roses in his cloak and presented them to the local bishop. After giving the roses, an image of Our Lady of Guadalupe appeared on his cloak. Since then, she’s become a symbol of hope, and the "Mother of All" who have sadness, toils, labors and difficulties.

"They receive so many favors throughout the years, so they come to give thanks to God, offering flowers, remembering 1531," said Father Francisco Hernandez of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in downtown Sacramento.

“La Virgen de Guadalupe” is often referred to as the "Mother of All" -- even for younger generations.

"She’s a mother who loves me and protects me," said Mia Hernandez, a five-year old from Sacramento who has been a believer for as long as she can remember. “She helps my family with everything. I pray to her every day.”

Magan Hernandez, of Natomas, and her three children brought flowers for Our Lady of Guadalupe. A practice Hernandez and her family have carried out for more than 10 years.

"We're grateful for life and just for everything because she looks out for us," Hernandez said. “It’s something we’ve grown up with. She’s our mother. It’s also important to teach our kids about our culture. They need to know and have something to believe in.”

That’s why every December 12, millions of people celebrate her and hope her image goes far beyond religious belief and becomes a universal message of love and unity.

