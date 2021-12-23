Holidays 2021: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

Here's a list of Northern California grocery stores that will be open and closed for last minute shopping.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Not everyone celebrates Christmas, but no one is immune to forgetting some last-minute items before heading out for the holidays, whether for festivities or vacation.

Here are some stores and services opening up in time for the holiday to look out for:

Christmas Eve

FoodMaxx — open until 7 p.m. Whole Foods Market — open until 7 p.m. WinCo Foods — open until 6 p.m. Raley's — open until 7 p.m. SaveMart — open until 7 p.m. Walmart — all stores open until 6 p.m. Smart & Final — open until 5 p.m. Nugget Market - open until 7 p.m.

Christmas Day

FoodMaxx — closed Whole Foods Market — closed WinCo Foods — closed Raley's — closed SaveMart — closed Walmart — closed Smart & Final — closed Nugget Market - closed Most Safeway stores will remain open, but other stores, such as one in Carmichael will be closed. Here is a full list of holiday hours by location.

Non-grocery stores open one or both days:

7-Eleven CVS Pharmacy Rite-Aid Walgreens Most Targets will be open Christmas Eve through 8 p.m., but closed all day Christmas Day.

For online shopping tips this holiday season, head over to: Online shopping: Know your rights ahead of the holiday season.

