Holidays

Holidays 2021: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

Here's a list of Northern California grocery stores that will be open and closed for last minute shopping.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Not everyone celebrates Christmas, but no one is immune to forgetting some last-minute items before heading out for the holidays, whether for festivities or vacation.

Here are some stores and services opening up in time for the holiday to look out for:

Christmas Eve

  1. FoodMaxx —  open until 7 p.m.
  2. Whole Foods Market — open until 7 p.m.
  3. WinCo Foods — open until 6 p.m.
  4. Raley's —  open until 7 p.m.
  5. SaveMart — open until 7 p.m.
  6. Walmart — all stores open until 6 p.m.
  7. Smart & Final — open until 5 p.m.
  8. Nugget Market - open until 7 p.m.

Christmas Day

  1. FoodMaxx —  closed
  2. Whole Foods Marketclosed
  3. WinCo Foods —  closed
  4. Raley's closed
  5. SaveMart closed
  6. Walmart closed
  7. Smart & Finalclosed
  8. Nugget Market - closed
  9. Most Safeway stores will remain open, but other stores, such as one in Carmichael will be closed. Here is a full list of holiday hours by location.

Non-grocery stores open one or both days:

  1. 7-Eleven
  2. CVS Pharmacy
  3. Rite-Aid
  4. Walgreens
  5. Most Targets will be open Christmas Eve through 8 p.m., but closed all day Christmas Day.

For online shopping tips this holiday season, head over to: Online shopping: Know your rights ahead of the holiday season.

