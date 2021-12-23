Holidays 2021: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Not everyone celebrates Christmas, but no one is immune to forgetting some last-minute items before heading out for the holidays, whether for festivities or vacation.
Here are some stores and services opening up in time for the holiday to look out for:
Christmas Eve
- FoodMaxx — open until 7 p.m.
- Whole Foods Market — open until 7 p.m.
- WinCo Foods — open until 6 p.m.
- Raley's — open until 7 p.m.
- SaveMart — open until 7 p.m.
- Walmart — all stores open until 6 p.m.
- Smart & Final — open until 5 p.m.
- Nugget Market - open until 7 p.m.
Christmas Day
- FoodMaxx — closed
- Whole Foods Market — closed
- WinCo Foods — closed
- Raley's — closed
- SaveMart — closed
- Walmart — closed
- Smart & Final — closed
- Nugget Market - closed
- Most Safeway stores will remain open, but other stores, such as one in Carmichael will be closed. Here is a full list of holiday hours by location.
Non-grocery stores open one or both days:
- 7-Eleven
- CVS Pharmacy
- Rite-Aid
- Walgreens
- Most Targets will be open Christmas Eve through 8 p.m., but closed all day Christmas Day.
For online shopping tips this holiday season, head over to: Online shopping: Know your rights ahead of the holiday season.
