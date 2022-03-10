Peyton Manning auditions to be the next Santa Claus

Tim Allen is retiring as Santa Claus and is looking for his replacement.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — A former Denver Broncos quarterback is looking to fill the shoes of Father Christmas.

Disney has shared the first look "The Santa Clauses," a continuation of the popular Disney franchise that began in 1994.

"For the good of Christmas, for the good of my family, I, Santa Claus, have decided to retire," Santa (Tim Allen) said in the teaser trailer, as his elves scream, cry and faint.

When Santa begins a search for his replacement, former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning interviews for the job.

"I can't wait to rub this in Brady's face," Manning said to Santa, taking a jab at his on-the-field rival, Tom Brady.

When Santa asks Manning to give his best "ho, ho, ho," Manning recites "ho, ho, homaha, homaha," referring to his famous "Omaha" play call.

In a final effort to convince Santa to pick him as his successor, Manning claims he can sing, with Santa responding, "No, Brady can sing."

The first two episodes of the limited series launch Wednesday, Nov. 16, with new episodes streaming weekly thereafter.

