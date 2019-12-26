NEWMAN, Calif. — Fallen Newman Police Corporal Ronil Singh's son received a special Christmas gift Thursday morning from the Newman Police Officers Association.

Singh's son was just a few months old when his father was shot and killed after attempting to pull over a suspected drunk driver on December 26, 2018. On Christmas Day, nearly a year after he was killed, Singh's son received a special gift — a miniature motorized patorl car that looks like the one his father drove.

Singh told people his son was going to grow up to be a police officer and that Singh would teach him. So the Newman police union bought the younger Singh a small toy patrol car and delivered it on Christmas morning.

Newman Police Department.

A Newman resident changed the stickers to model it after Singh's car.

"Thank you to the Newman resident who wished to remain anonymous for changing the stickers to model it after Ronil’s car. Merry Christmas Baby Singh," read a post from the department's Facebook page.

On Thursday, December 26, the community is holding a candlelight vigil walk at 6 p.m. at the Downtown Plaza in Newman to mark one year since Singh was killed. The vigil walk will start at the plaza and stop at the intersection of Merced Street and Eucalyptus Avenue.

