This year's most popular Halloween candy by state

This may surprise you...

ST. LOUIS — Halloween is right around the corner and you know what that means… it’s time to indulge in your favorite candy!

CandyStore.com recently released a report outlining the three most popular Halloween candies in each state.

This year, the most popular candy in Missouri was Milky Way, followed by Almond Joy and Hot Tamales. In Illinois, Sour Patch Kids took the top spot followed by Kit Kat and Starburst.

America’s top five most popular Halloween candies include:

Reese’s Cups

Skittles

M&M’s

Starburst

Hot Tamales

According to the National Retail Federation, Halloween candy spending is expected to hit a new all-time high of $3.1 billion this year.

Spending on costumes is expected to reach $3.6 billion and spending on decorations is expected to hit $3.4 billion, according to NRF.

Overall spending on Halloween is expected to be more than $10.6 billion, which is a 5% increase over last year.

Other Halloween facts from CandyStore.com:

172 million Americans celebrate Halloween

Thirty percent of Halloween purchases are made online

Among those who celebrate Halloween, 95% will purchase candy

They will spend about $27.55 on average

Most Halloween shopping is done the first two weeks of October.

More than 50% of parents stash some Halloween candy to enjoy later in the year