'It means the world to me that everybody is celebrating it' | Sacramento celebrates Juneteenth

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Thousands of people joined events across Sacramento Saturday to commemorate Juneteenth, a day that carried even more significance after Congress and President Joe Biden created a federal holiday to observe the end of slavery.



Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, two months after the Confederacy had surrendered. It was about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in Southern states.



"Celebrating with our Black and brown brothers and sisters, the freedom they celebrate with Juneteenth, while also taking into account why Juneteenth had to happen," said Pastor Joe Poppino, who came alongside members of his predominantly white congregation to show support.



Dorothy Bradley, who grew up in Texas, celebrates Juneteenth every year with her family.



"For me it means a whole lot to finally see it become a holiday," Bradley said "That meant for us that we’re free. So we have to celebrate and enjoy life, which we were doing anyway, and to this day it’s a very important day."