SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Throughout the greater Sacramento region, people will be spreading the light of Hanukkah from Dec. 22 to Dec. 30 with the help of several different Chabad Jewish Community Centers.

Here are all the different events celebrating the tradition of Hanukkah:

Chabad of Stockton's Grand Menorah Lighting

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: Lincoln Center, 374 Lincoln Center, Stockton

Chabad of Stockton and Lincoln Center are hosting a menorah lighting with latkes, jelly donuts, music, crafts and more.

Menorah Lighting at Palladio

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: Palladio at Broadstone, Palladio Parkway, Folsom

For the first night of Hanukkah, Folsom will celebrate the holiday with a menorah lighting at the Palladio with live music and latkes.

Grand Menorah Lighting at the Doco Mall

When: 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22

Where: Doco Mall, 405 K St., Sacramento

The menorah will be lit at Doco Mall with Mayor Darrell Steinberg and Rabbi Mendy Cohen to celebrate the first night of Hanukkah. The event will also include music, activities for children and kosher refreshments. Gift donations for Shriners Hospital for Children are encouraged for guests to bring.

Menorahs and Mimosas: A Chanukah Ladies' Night

When: 6:15 p.m. Monday, Dec. 24

Where: Chabad of Sacramento, 945 Evelyn Lane, Sacramento

Chabad of Sacramento's Jewish Women's Circle is hosting a Ladies' Night with a $10 cover to celebrate Hanukkah.

Comedy and Chinese: Chanukah Celebration

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24

Where: Chabad House, 4410 Douglas Blvd., Granite Bay

For $25 per person, people can enjoy an all-you-can-eat, kosher Chinese buffet and comedy performance by Robert Cait. Tickets can be purchased through Chabad of Placer County.

Chabad of Sacramento with the Sacramento Kings

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26

Where: Golden 1 Center, 500 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings will have a basketball menorah lit in the window of the stadium while the game is played. Limited is seating is available through Chabad of Sacramento. The seating is within 15 rows of the court and costs $25.

Chanukah at the Ski Run Marina

When: 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Where: Ski Run Marina, 900 Ski Run Blvd., South Lake Tahoe

Chabad at Lake Tahoe is celebrating Hanukkah with fire dancers, donuts, latkes and fun for the entire family.

Menorah Parade and Ice Skating

When: 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29

Where: Folsom's Historic District Ice Rink, 200 Wool St., Folsom

For the last night of Hanukkah, Folsom is celebrating the holiday with a Menorah parade and a night of ice skating.

