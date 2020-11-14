2020 Santa visits | Virtual and contactless experiences for an affordable price in Sacramento area

The North Pole has good WiFi, so virtual experiences are available, and there are several contact-free options in the Sacramento area.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Christmas may still be more than a month away, but around this time last year, you may have already been booking your child's annual photo with Santa.

Writing a letter to Santa and leaving out milk and cookies on the big night are traditions you may intend to keep this year, but in-person photos or experiences might not be an option for some.

Virtual or socially-distant Santa and Mrs. Claus experiences are an option. Some local businesses and venues are doing in-person visits with a contactless approach.

Here are some socially-distant and online ways to visit Santa in 2020:

In-person experiences

A local Sacramento Santa and gift shopping experience rolled into one. Order gifts from participating local small businesses, then schedule a pick-up time. Santa will deliver your gifts right to your car. Santa's curbside delivery is free with the purchase of an item at participating stores.

Santa is returning to neighborhoods in Roseville on Tuesday - Thursday evenings beginning at 6 p.m., weather permitting, starting on Dec. 8 through 17.

Santa will be seated at Center Court near the elevators starting November 20th for a contact-free experience. A visit with Santa is free and photo packages are available for purchase. Reservations are required.

Virtual experiences

Starting at $24.95, this package experience includes a personalized virtual visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus. The company has sensitive Santa & Mrs. Claus for families who have special needs children and a diverse cast of performers to meet your ethnic, faith, and language (including ASL) preferences.

Photo-printing company Chatbooks is offering a 10-minute virtual call with Santa and a photo from the visit for free. You must reserve your spot ahead of time, and appointments are on a first come, first served basis. Starting Nov. 19, you'll be able to reserve a spot with Santa for Nov. 27 or 28.

Live video chat with Santa from his workshop starting at $19.95. Other packages include a video of the personalized experience.

A variety of experiences, from a live call to a personalized letter and pre-recorded video message from Santa. Personalized Santa packages start at $10.49. Contact Hire Santa at 855-799-5225 with questions.

