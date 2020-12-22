How to support Northern California businesses this holiday season

Here's a list of ways you can support local shops to find the perfect last-minute holiday gift.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With many businesses struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local governments are encouraging people to focus on shopping small and supporting local businesses.

Currently, restaurants across the state of California are only able to provide take-out and retail stores can only accommodate 20% capacity at a time.

Here are ways to stay local and shop for the perfect last-minute gift.

Sacramento

Sacramento.Shop is a marketplace that helps local innovative entrepreneurs sell their products online. From face masks and cutting boards to wall art and home goods, it's a one-stop shop for all things local and earth-friendly. You can shop by artist to support a particular artisan or by category to discover new things.

Elk Grove

The city of Elk Grove began the Why Buy Local? campaign in July 2020 to encourage residents to shop and support local businesses. They say the campaign helps promotes jobs and supports the community. Shopping local also helps provide city services.

"Spending in Elk Grove provides the city tax revenue needed to provide services that keep the city running and enhance the quality of life," reads the website.

See what local businesses are doing in Elk Grove by clicking here.

Placer County

Shop Placer is an effort to encourage Placer County residents to support local businesses. The county says local businesses are the heart of their community.

Yolo County

Yolo County is full of businesses and shops that offer a local flare to any gift. Using the Yolo Boutique website, you can find featured local businesses in Davis, Winters and Woodland. You can also purchase collections or bundles of local gift cards.

Stockton

According to the University of the Pacific Center for Business and Policy Research, for every $100 spent in Stockton, $67 will stay local. Visit Stockton has a full list of businesses that have last minute gifts such as gift cards, museum passes and more. Check it out here.

El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Chamber of Commerce is challenging residents to make the pledge to shop small and shop local this season.

