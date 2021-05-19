South Lake Tahoe cancels 4th of July fireworks show due to COVID-19 pandemic

Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority announced they are canceling its "Lights on the Lake" event on the side of caution knowing it attracts thousands of visitors.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The South Lake Tahoe Fourth of July "Lights on the Lake" fireworks show has been canceled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, the decision was made to cancel the firework display after months of focusing on public safety concerns knowing the event brings thousands of visitors.

"Lights on the Lake" brings thousands of visitors to South Lake Tahoe beaches and reservations. Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority officials say there is already a high interest this year because the Fourth of July falls on a weekend.

Carol Chaplin, president and CEO of the Tahoe Douglas Visitors Authority, said in a statement that the COVID-19 pandemic is not yet in the rear-view mirror.

"Although restrictions have been lifted," Chaplin said. "We feel that this past year of uncertainty has taught us that caution and preparedness is paramount to keeping our residents and visitors safe."

South Lake Tahoe's "Lights on the Lake" is not the only Fourth of July show canceled because of the pandemic. Truckee and North Lake Tahoe also announced they canceled their events as well.

Lynn Saunders, President and CEO of Truckee Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release that they understand how important it is for the community to celebrate Independence Day.

"At this point in time we felt it was premature to produce an event that historically draws a very large crowd and felt it was more responsible to err on the side of caution by canceling the parade this year," Saunders said.