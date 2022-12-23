Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

Here's a list of Northern California grocery stores that will be open and closed for last minute shopping

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.

Food 4 Less

Food 4 Less will be open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for last minute shopping at all locations on Christmas Eve, and will be closed Christmas Day.

FoodMaxx

The supermarket will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume the rest of the week.

Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet will be open at all locations Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.

Raley's and Bel Air

Raley's and Bel Air stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume throughout the rest of the week.

Safeway

Safeway will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours and store openings will vary from location to location on Christmas Day. Check with your local Safeway to confirm.

Save Mart

All locations for Save Mart will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume the rest of the week.

Smart & Final

Smart & Final will be open at all locations Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.

Sprouts

All Sprouts Farmers Market locations will be open Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's will be open at all locations Christmas Eve and close at 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.

Whole Foods

The organic Whole Foods Market in Sacramento will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume throughout the rest of the week.

WinCo

WinCo Foods will be open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day. Opening hours may vary by location.

99 Ranch Market

99 Ranch Market will be open for business on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all Northern California locations, and closed Christmas Day.

