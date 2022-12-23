Holidays 2022: What's open and closed on Christmas in Northern California?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Christmas weekend approaching, shoppers are preparing for last minute grocery rounds for Christmas dinner. This year, some larger chain stores such as Walmart and Target more will be closed on Christmas Day with limited hours on Christmas Eve. However, if you're local to the Sacramento region, here are a few options for grocery stores that will be open on Christmas Eve in the Northern California area.
Food 4 Less
Food 4 Less will be open 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. for last minute shopping at all locations on Christmas Eve, and will be closed Christmas Day.
FoodMaxx
The supermarket will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume the rest of the week.
Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet will be open at all locations Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
Raley's and Bel Air
Raley's and Bel Air stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume throughout the rest of the week.
Safeway
Safeway will be open Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hours and store openings will vary from location to location on Christmas Day. Check with your local Safeway to confirm.
Save Mart
All locations for Save Mart will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed on Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume the rest of the week.
Smart & Final
Smart & Final will be open at all locations Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. and closed on Christmas Day.
Sprouts
All Sprouts Farmers Market locations will be open Christmas Eve from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.
Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's will be open at all locations Christmas Eve and close at 5 p.m. All stores will be closed on Christmas Day.
Whole Foods
The organic Whole Foods Market in Sacramento will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day. Normal hours will resume throughout the rest of the week.
WinCo
WinCo Foods will be open on Christmas Eve from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day. Opening hours may vary by location.
99 Ranch Market
99 Ranch Market will be open for business on Christmas Eve from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. for all Northern California locations, and closed Christmas Day.
