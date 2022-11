Survey reveals what states put up their Christmas decorations first

A new survey shows that most Americans put up their decorations on November 28.

WASHINGTON — If you've ever wondered how early is too early to put up your Christmas decorations, one survey says that November 17 is the first day on average that Americans start decorating.

Singulart, an online art and design gallery, surveyed over 2,500 Americans on the date they are planning to decorate for the holiday. Here is what they found.

South Dakota is the first state to put their decorations up, with the halls being decked on November 17, ten days before the national average.

The five states to put their Christmas decorations up first were:

South Dakota – November 17 Alaska – November 19 Arkansas – November 23 Nebraska – November 23 Tennessee – November 23

The survey revealed Hawaii leaves putting up decorations as close to the big day as possible, with December 6 being their decoration day.

The five states to put their decorations up last were:

Hawaii – December 6 Delaware – December 5 Iowa – December 4 Montana – December 3 Rhode Island – December 3

Check out the full list of days each state starts to decorate below:

South Dakota – November 17 Alaska – November 19 Arkansas – November 23 Nebraska – November 23 Tennessee – November 23 Utah – November 24 Georgia – November 25 Louisiana – November 25 Oklahoma – November 25 Arizona – November 26 California – November 26 Connecticut – November 26 Massachusetts – November 26 Mississippi – November 26 Florida – November 27 Kansas – November 27 Kentucky – November 27 North Carolina – November 27 North Dakota – November 27 Pennsylvania – November 27 Colorado – November 28 Illinois – November 28 New Hampshire – November 28 New Jersey – November 28 South Carolina – November 28 Vermont – November 28 Washington, D.C. – November 28 Wisconsin – November 28 Idaho – November 29 New York – November 29 Texas – November 29 Virginia – November 29 Washington – November 29 Alabama – November 30 Indiana – November 30 Michigan – November 30 Minnesota – November 30 Missouri – November 30 Nevada – November 30 Ohio – November 30 West Virginia – November 30 Wyoming – November 30 Maine – December 1 Maryland – December 1 New Mexico – December 2 Oregon – December 2 Montana – December 3 Rhode Island – December 3 Iowa – December 4 Delaware – December 5 Hawaii – December 6