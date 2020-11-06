Sutter Health Park's Fourth on the Field fireworks show postponed

No fireworks will be coming from West Sacramento's minor-league baseball field this Fourth of July.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The coronavirus pandemic is still affecting significant events, including the Fourth of July celebration at Sutter Health Park, formerly known as Raley's Field.

Sutter Health Park has decided to postpone the fireworks event, Fourth on the Field until larger gatherings are allowed in Yolo County, Lauren Baldwin, a spokesperson for Sutter Health Park, told ABC10.

"This event draws such a large crowd; it makes social distancing hard," Baldwin said.

Yolo County is currently in Stage 2 of reopening per the state's guidelines. Sutter Health Park should be able to host the new event when the county is in Stage 4.

Sutter Health Park is hoping to hold the event in the fall, if California allows Yolo County to enter Phase 4 by then. Since the fireworks show won't be held on the Fourth of July, it will have a different name.

Tickets for the July 4 event went on sale in March, and those tickets will be accepted at the show in the fall, Baldwin said.

"If we do have to cancel it, we will refund the tickets," she added.

Baldwin explained the event in the fall will have all the same features—food trucks, fireworks and family fun—but it will just be a delayed celebration on a date that will be announced after social distancing is no longer required.

