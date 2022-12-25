Tips for avoiding Christmas toy injuries

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200,000 toy related injuries were treated in emergency rooms in 2021.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Once all the gifts have been opened, many kids will want to play with their new toys. But doctors warn injuries like cuts, fractures and sprains are common this time of year. According to the Children’s Safety Network, between 2015 and 2018, more than 1 million kids were treated for a toy related injury in the emergency room.

Don’t let an injury or trip to the emergency room spoil the holiday fun. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 200,000 toy-related injuries were treated in emergency rooms in 2021.

“If you’re thinking about toys that might shoot objects into the air, just being very aware that they can cause bodily injury. They can cause eye injury, especially. So, if you have kids that are kind of running around and shooting things at each other in the home or outside of the home, make sure that there is good supervision,” Dr. Roopa Thakur, with Cleveland Clinic Children’s said.

Small toys can easily become a choking hazard if a young child puts one in their mouth. Button batteries and high-powered magnets can cause some serious damage and require surgery if they’re swallowed.

But new scooters, bikes, skateboards and rollerblades are most likely to lead to an injury, so be sure kids are suited up for safety before heading out.

“One of the best ways to avoid serious injuries related to bike accidents is to have a well-fitting helmet so don't forget the helmets and the protective gear when buying those types of toys,” Kelly Moriarty with Novant Health said.