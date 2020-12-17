USPS prepares for the busiest week of their year

Since so many people are staying home, more packages are being sent to loved ones who would normally be seen in person

CONNECTICUT, USA — The U.S. Postal Service says the week of December 14th to the 21st is their busiest week of the year, and with the pandemic and the snowstorm, it's getting even busier.

"This is usually our busiest time of year, but this year is a little different because the volume is turned up just a little bit," said

Amy Gibbs, strategic communications specialist, for the U.S. Postal Service.

Since so many people are staying home, more packages are being sent to loved ones who would normally be seen in person. Shopping that would usually be done in person is being done online.

"This year we've seen historically significant increases in volume," said Gibbs.

With a snowstorm ahead, it has added another challenge to getting packages out on time, but USPS says it's ready.

"We're going to deliver the holidays no matter if it snows, rains, sleets, pandemic. We have our 24 hour a day operation, we have over a half a million people working on it really hard," said Gibbs. "We're asking our customers to help us by paving the way. Clear a path for your letter carrier, it makes a world of difference," she said.

Just in case there are delays, people were trying to get their packages out before the storm. For some in Branford, that meant waiting in a line.

"I was actually trying to get her Saturday but my husband said don’t go there’s a line out the door so I figured during the week it wouldn’t be so bad," said Lisa Kenny of Branford.

There was no line outside of the post office in State House Square in Hartford, but people were also their shipping packages before the bad weather.

"I just sent a Christmas gift to a friend who lives in LA. I heard the snow was coming tomorrow, starting tonight. I was gonna send it out this Friday and maybe there will be delays," said Saeron Kim of Hartford.

If you do need to still send things out, there are some deadlines coming up.