4th of July weekend travel expected to break records

People are traveling by car, train and plane to make it to their holiday destinations.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The busy Fourth of July weekend is here and it's expected to break records for travel. AAA predicts more than 50 million people will travel for the holiday — about 2 million more people compared to last year.

Airports have been thrown into chaos from the sheer amount of flights delayed and canceled.

"It's been kind of hectic being stuck at the airport for some time. A lot of canceled flights. Everything is going bad. We are being put in hotels. We are trying to make it out of here and make it back to our family," said Alyssa Fulks.

United Airlines has been hit the hardest as other airlines scramble to get back to normal.

Another potential problem is that not all planes have updated equipment to prevent interference from wireless companies boosting their 5G service July 1. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg warned this could cause more delays and cancelations.

Despite that setback, the TSA is expecting to screen nearly 18 million people over the holiday weekend.

"We're staffed and prepared,” said Robert Spinden, Tsa Federal Security Director. “We also have some new screening technology equipment that's been deployed at many airports."

Airlines and airports aren’t the only place people will flood, though. Experts say more than 43 million people will travel by car — up 2.5% from last year and 4% from before the pandemic began.

For those joining the 43 million others on the roads, experts suggest leaving Saturday before noon as traffic will only worsen after then.

AAA says the best time to come home is Tuesday before 11 a.m. or after 6 p.m. or Wednesday before 2 p.m.

