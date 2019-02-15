SACRAMENTO, Calif. — President’s Day is a federally recognized holiday that usually impacts a government office more often than it impacts the local grocery store or restaurant.

Here’s what to expect on President’s Day in Sacramento:

County services:

In Sacramento County, most offices will be closed for President’s Day. However, Sacramento County emergency services and the garbage and recycling services will continue as normal.

The Sacramento County Office of Education, Sacramento Superior Court, and Sacramento County Public Libraries will be closed.

City Services:

The City of Sacramento recognizes President’s Day as a holiday and many offices will be closed. However, the regular residential garbage, yard waste, and recycling collections will still be going on.

Banks

“We follow federal holidays, so Bank of America branches will be closed on Monday,” said Colleen Haggerty, spokesperson for Bank of America in an email to ABC10. “However, customers can still access their funds online, with mobile banking and at ATMs every day at all times.”

Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Sign up for The Daily Blend Newsletter Something went wrong. Get a daily e-mail with stories that inform, offer tips, and make you smile. Thank you for signing up for the Daily Blend Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Most banks will be closed in observance of the holiday. This includes Wells Fargo and Bank of America branches in the Sacramento area.

Colleges:

UC Davis will have a university holiday recognizing President’s Day.

Los Rio College District will also have no class in observance of the holiday and all offices will be closed.

Post office

President’s Day is a postal holiday, so the post office will be closed.

Schools

Most public schools will be closed for President’s Day.

Some school districts like Folsom Cordova Unified School District recognize President’s Day on the 18th and 19th and Elverta Joint Elementary School District has no school from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25.

Click HERE to find your school district’s website and find their academic calendars for more information.

Department of Motor Vehicles

The offices will be closed in observance of President's Day.

Parking

For metered parking, no payment is required in the City of Sacramento for the President's Day holiday.

________________________________________________________________

ONE MORE FROM ABC10: Storm Update: Rising river levels in Sacramento explained | Extended Interview

Alan Haynes, a hydrologist with the California Nevada River Forecast Center, talks with ABC10's Carlos Herrera about river levels after days of rain in Northern California. Haynes also tells us what to watch out for.