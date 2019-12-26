SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa has come and gone, leaving presents, an empty cup of milk and cookie crumbs in his wake. The question is: how are you going to get rid of the Christmas tree that's taking up space in your living room?
Here is where you can recycle your Christmas tree.
Sacramento County
Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station
Where: 8491 Fruitridge Road
When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SMUD - Corporation Yard
Where: 6100 Folsom Road Blvd.
When: Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
North Area Recovery Station
Where: 4450 Roseville Rd.
When: Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kiefer Landfill
Where: 12701 Kiefer Blvd.
When: Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer
Where: 8642 Elder Creek Rd.
When: Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Placer County
Maidu Park
Where: 1550 Maidu Dr
When: Anytime from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12
Mahany Park
Where: 1545 Pleasant Grove
When: Anytime from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12
Saugstad Park
Where: 100 Buljan Drive
When: Anytime from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12
Yolo County
Yolo County Central Landfill
Where: 44090 County Road 28H
When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Esparto Convenience Center
Where: 27075 County Road 19A
When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
El Dorado County
Transfer Station
Where:4100 Throwita Way
When: Jan. 2 to Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
