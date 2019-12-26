SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Santa has come and gone, leaving presents, an empty cup of milk and cookie crumbs in his wake. The question is: how are you going to get rid of the Christmas tree that's taking up space in your living room?

Here is where you can recycle your Christmas tree.

Sacramento County

Sacramento Recycling and Transfer Station

Where: 8491 Fruitridge Road

When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SMUD - Corporation Yard

Where: 6100 Folsom Road Blvd.

When: Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

North Area Recovery Station

Where: 4450 Roseville Rd.

When: Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kiefer Landfill

Where: 12701 Kiefer Blvd.

When: Jan. 4 to Jan. 5 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer

Where: 8642 Elder Creek Rd.

When: Jan. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Placer County

Maidu Park

Where: 1550 Maidu Dr

When: Anytime from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12

Mahany Park

Where: 1545 Pleasant Grove

When: Anytime from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12

Saugstad Park

Where: 100 Buljan Drive

When: Anytime from Dec. 18 to Jan. 12

Yolo County

Yolo County Central Landfill

Where: 44090 County Road 28H

When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Esparto Convenience Center

Where: 27075 County Road 19A

When: Dec. 26 to Jan. 15 from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

El Dorado County

Transfer Station

Where:4100 Throwita Way

When: Jan. 2 to Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

