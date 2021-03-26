Lowe's to offer free gardens-to-go kits every Thursday in April

Spring has sprung, and Lowe's is hoping to help make it your best one ever.
The home improvement store is launching "SpringFest" for the month of April. Once a week, you can get a family-friendly free curbside Garden-to-Go project kit.
As we navigate the pandemic, a new survey from Lowe's and Morning Consult says 85% of the 2,000 people surveyed say their home is their sanctuary. And 70% of those surveyed also say they're not going to be traveling this spring. Lowe's says it hopes these Garden-to-Go project kits will help people transform their spaces.
Beginning April 1, customers can head to the Lowe's website to reserve a free Garden-to-Go kit. The first chance to pick up your kit is on April 8, then each Thursday after that through the month. They include:
- April 8: Garden-to-Go kit sponsored by Miracle-Gro with exclusive recipes from professional cook and food stylist Amanda Frederickson.
- April 15: Lowe's Mystery Garden Pinata with mystery seed packets.
- April 22: 500,000 tree saplings given out in honor of Earth Day.
- April 29: Lowe's Butterfly Quest which helps families create a butterfly garden.
"Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination," said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe's executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer. "Through SpringFest and our invitation to take a Hometrip, we're making the best of spring available so our customers can transport themselves without ever leaving the sanctuary of home."