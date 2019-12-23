SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Go on a diet. Cook dinner at home. Spend more time with family.

If these New Year's resolutions sound familiar, then you know how hard it is to keep them going throughout the year. Break up with your old, New Year's resolutions and set new goals to be your best self in the next decade.

Here are tips to help you start off 2020 on the right track:

Work on finances

Learning how to budget and save money can seem like a daunting task. Morning Blend host Brittany Begley spoke with financial expert Gary Frontiera of Stirling Retirement Group to find out ways to help keep your bank account full in 2020.

Organize your space

It's the little things that you organize every day that can help improve your lifestyle. Meteorologist Carley Gomez spoke with the decluttering queen Kim Salisbury of Kim's Closets Plus about ways to organize your life and to stay on track throughout the year. Watch the below video for more advice on how to stay organized in 2020.

Create a healthy work space

You spend 40+ hours a week in your office space, so make sure you are in a healthy and comfortable environment. Ergonomist Jeannie Iverson has the advice to improve your office space and to live a healthier work lifestyle. Plus, Jeannie offers a list of items that are great for your office space.

Art therapy

Focusing on mental health is a key part of staying happy throughout the year. Meteorologist Rob Carlmark spoke with art therapist Martha Cowley of True Growth Therapy to learn about how art therapy can help a person de-stress and open up.

Psychic

The best way to know about your future? Go see a psychic! Checking in with the universe is a great way to open your mind to new possibilities in the new year. Check out what happens when Morning Blend host Keristen Holmes speaks with a Nancy, a psychic healer in the Sacramento area, about her career and lifestyle below.

