Villa Italian Kitchen is giving pizza lovers a fresh take on the wedding bouquet.

The fast service pizza restaurant is now making pizza bouquets and boutonnieres, which will be available for the 2018 wedding season.

The bouquets and boutonnieres feature floral details that are constructed out of fresh dough, mozzarella cheese, tomatoes and pepperoni.

The wedding accessories are only going to be given to a few couples who are getting married this summer. Couples can enter to win a custom bouquet and boutonniere online by June 15. Villa Italian Kitchen will randomly selected a limited number of couples to get the set free of charge in time for their big day.

Everyone who signs up for the bouquet will also receive a coupon for a free slice of pizza.

There is one Villa Italian Kitchen location at the Galleria at Roseville.

